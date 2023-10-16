All of the couples on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort are trying to repair their relationships, but it looks like Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are about to hit a breaking point.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Monday, October 16, episode, the couple have a heated clash over Jovi’s decision to visit a strip club with some of his friends.

“Every single day, I’m wondering, what is your f–king obsession with strippers?” Yara asks her husband. “Like, I don’t understand what I’m not giving to you that you every f–king time want to go there.”

Jovi attempts to defend himself by telling her that he was “the only guy who didn’t touch a stripper in the whole place,” adding that he and his friends just wanted a fun night out. “We were just trying to have a good time,” he tells her. “I sat there, I had a drink and I had a good f–king time. … I’m a f–king angel.”

Yara, however, doesn’t buy it, in part because Jovi was the person who instigated the trip to the club. “You’re telling me you’re innocent right now, but that was your idea for them to go over there,” she says. “You’re just so obsessed with your f–king stupid strippers all the time. And I f–king look good! You have a beautiful wife and you’re f–king obsessed with the stupid f–king strip club.”

In a confessional interview, Jovi admits that he knew his wife would be upset about the strip club, but he didn’t think it would escalate as far as it did. “I was just trying to show the guys a fun night, and that’s it,” he tells the cameras. “And knowing that she wouldn’t be overly thrilled with the fact that I was going to a strip club was part of the reason that I didn’t want to tell her. But now I feel like she’s just taking her insecurities out on me and I think she’s making it out to be more than what it needs to be.”

Before the duo can resolve the tension, however, Jovi shuts down the conversation because he has a headache. After telling Yara to “shut up, please,” he storms out, claiming that “it’s too early” for this discussion. “This is disgusting,” Yara says.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort debuted in August and follows five couples as they make final attempts to salvage their relationships. In addition to Yara and Jovi, the cast includes Ed Brown and Liz Woods and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi.

Despite the difficulties he and Yara faced during The Last Resort, Jovi exclusively told Us last month that he and his wife have been “good” since filming ended. “It’s made us realize that we had a lot of problems that we didn’t realize we were having,” he explained. “We realized we needed to work on our communication and talk about a lot of things that we were putting off.”

Yara, for her part, agreed, adding: “Now we found the right patch to move [in] the right direction, for sure.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.