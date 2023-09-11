Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz Woods still have a ways to go when it comes to repairing their relationship — but the 90 Day: The Last Resort stars are having fun trying.

“So babe, do I bring up to the sex therapist that when I did that sucking thing, you were moaning and laughing? I couldn’t concentrate,” Ed, 58, asks Woods, 31, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, September 11, episode of TLC’s 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Liz follows up by noting that they “cheated” on their sex therapy homework, to which Ed responds, “Baby, that wasn’t sex. That was making love, man.”

In a confessional, Liz explains that their assignment “was to explore arousal without penetration.” But after a “good talk” with her partner, the two shared an intimate moment. “We would have got A for effort, F for a grade,” Ed jokes, while Liz calls their poor grade “a happy F minus.”

Back on the beach, Ed asks Liz whether their night together influenced her decision to return to Arkansas with him after their Florida retreat is complete.

“I will be more thrilled to have this conversation once we work through a couple more obstacles. I can already see little differences in the couple [of] days, but …” Lia shares before Ed chimes in, stating, “I know we’re not there yet. But I think we’re in the right place.”

Despite Ed’s good intentions, Liz begins to recognize the recurrence of old behaviors. “Ed and I are back in a good place right now, but this is our pattern,” she states in another confessional. “I need to see permanent changes, not temporary changes from Ed, and I’m still waiting to see them.”

Prior to joining fellow 90 Days couples Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown on The Last Resort spinoff — which premiered on August 13 — the duo began dating in 2021 after meeting on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The on-and-off couple, who got engaged in November 2021, went on to appear on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. During the January season 7 reunion, the pair revealed they were back together after breaking up during filming but not living together yet.

“I am on my very, very last straw,” Liz said during the reunion while noting she would not move in with Ed until they found a new place.

The duo reportedly moved in together earlier this summer as a friend of Ed’s shared pic taken at a housewarming party via their Instagram Story in July.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.