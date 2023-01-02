“You know, I always go to tell-alls [in a] happy mood, but this tell-all is different, mainly because [I’m] drained from Michael and I can’t tell if I’m going to be happy [or] sad,” Angela said in a confessional prior to taping the reunion, noting she wanted to wear a sexy outfit that will make her estranged spouse jealous. “I don’t know if I’ll stay or leave. That’s not like me. Honest to God, Michael’s got me f—ked up.”
The Georgia native — who told her granddaughters that she was ready to “raise holy, holy Meemaw hell” — explained that she knows Michael is a “good guy” despite consistently telling lies. Angela, who married the Nigeria native in January 2020, felt nervous about facing Michael after learning that he had allegedly been speaking with another woman via social media.
“So, I don’t know if Michael’s a scammer [or an] opportunist, all I know is that he was a cheater, he was a liar and he’s up to something,” she claimed via confessional. “I got this feeling that there’s something more I need to hear from Michael that he ain’t told me because he’s been lying since day one.”
While Angela is coming to the tell-all to clear her name, Michael has not publicly addressed her claims. He did, however, reveal during the reunion that he is not afraid of his wife or her potential revelations.
“Things weren’t going well, we were in counseling and I didn’t see things changing. So, I asked her to move out,” Ed alleged in the special, noting he has been living on his own for three months. “We decided to give our relationship a chance that we needed to be separated and I told her this time was different.”
After Ed allegedly kicked Liz out of their shared home with nearly no notice, the pair played coy about where they stood during the group’s reunion in New York City. They confirmed during the January 1 episode that they are still engaged, but not living together. Liz, however, claimed her man is very jealous and that he had an active profile on an Asian dating website while they were working on their relationship. Ed refuted Liz’s allegations at the time.
Scroll below for more of the biggest bombshells from the Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all special:
‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Reunion: Angela Alleges Michael Cheated, Big Ed and Liz Give Relationship Update and More Tell-All Bombshells
Angela Claims Michael Cheated on Her
Angela alleged that Michael had been unfaithful after he seemingly connected with a “super fan” via social media. Angela even told daughter Skyla that she had a “secret weapon” lined up to join her at the reunion taping to help her get some answers: a man who knows the truth.
“You know you treated me like s—t, you better own it,” she told Michael during a FaceTime call before filming kicked off, threatening to file for divorce if the tell-all reaches a boiling point.
Big Ed and Liz Give Relationship Update After Split
Despite breaking up after filming season 7, Ed and Liz revealed that they had reunited but were not living together. During the tell-all, they fought over one another’s jealous tendencies with Liz alleging that she had learned Ed was on a dating app.
“I am on my very, very last straw,” Liz said, noting she won’t move in with her fiancé until they find a new place together.
Andrei Castravet Discusses Possibility of Getting Deported
While Andrei’s pregnant wife, Elizabeth Castravet, was unable to make the filming, the Moldova native appeared solo. During the episode, he revealed that he was surprised to learn that Jovi Dufren’s spouse, Yara Zaya, was granted a full 10-year green card. He revealed that he is waiting to hear about his own status, but opened up about what would happen if his application was rejected.
“For me, it’s like, on the edge, honestly,” he told Jovi of renewing his residency card before the tell-all kicked off. “‘Cause they said to me, like, they have to look into some things and they’re not giving me an answer at this moment of time. They gave me a period, and the next step, they said they’re not going to approve me, there might be a possibility, but I might get deported.”
Andrei further claimed to Jovi that it seemed “like somebody narced” with a “made-up” story to the immigration case workers, naming Elizabeth’s family members as prime suspects amid a domestic feud.
Usman Umar and Kim Menzies Keep in Touch After Split
The twosome broke up ahead of the tell-all, but the Nigeria native said that they were still in communication via text messages. “We chat and I feel like she loves me so much and she’s ready to do anything,” he said in a confessional. “But in the relationship, it’s not healthy for me. It just seems not normal. You know, I’m not happy.”
Amid their marital struggles, Usman was accused of scamming Kim, which he has fervently denied. “I think I have been unfairly criticized about me using Kimberly,” he told the cameras. “I’m not using Kimberly for anything. What the other couples think of me, I don’t care. I just know that there is a bomb because Angela and I are not in good time.”
Kim, for her part, said that the pair were still on amicable terms and that she was open to becoming friends with benefits. “I just want to see him one last time,” she quipped.
Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Contemplate Moving to America
The India native was unable to make the trip to NYC for filming because he did not get his U.S. visa in time. Despite Sumit’s virtual appearance, their marriage seems to be doing well as Sumit told host Shaun Robinson how much he missed Jenny during this trip.
Jenny, for her part, further revealed that they are considering moving stateside, which was “super huge” for her spouse. “I think it’s time for us to come live in America,” Jenny told Kim, noting that things are still tense with her mother-in-law. “It’s time for him to see that.”
Kim and Angela Feud Over Usman Scammer Comments
Kim revealed that she had “beef” with Angela after the hospice care worker called Usman a “scammer.” Things quickly heated up when they arrived on the stage as Angela started screaming and swearing. Angela stormed off after her fellow cast members asked her to calm down — before filming started.
“Angela is the worst thing to ever happened to Nigeria,” Usman quipped. “[Michael], I want you to help yourself! Get the hell away from this prison that you put yourself [in]. This woman will kill you at early age.”
Bilal Hazziez Tells Shaeeda Sween She’s Hard to Please
Shaeeda revealed to Yara before taping that she does not know what Bilal’s salary is and that he’s allegedly refused to open a joint bank account after their marriage. The Trinidad and Tobago native further expressed her desire to launch her own business, so she won’t be reliant on her husband’s income.
The married couple later rehashed the issue before hitting the tell-all stage, with Bilal telling her that she can be “very hard to please” and asked her not to “attack me” while filming. “There are times I feel like, no matter what I do, it may not be good enough for her,” Bilal told the cameras.
Ed, for his part, was Team Bilal and claimed that he thought Shaeeda was a gold digger.
Liz and Rose Vega Meet for 1st Time Amid Big Ed Drama
While Ed denied speaking with ex-fiancée Rose amid his rekindled romance with Liz, the Philippines native joined the tell-all virtually to address where their relationship stands. It was the first time that the two women had met, with Rose admitting that she’s recently been in contact with Ed.
“I’m tired of all the lies and deflection and projection,” Liz tearfully said.