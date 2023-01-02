Telling it all! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 cast got heated during the reunion special, and Us Weekly is breaking down the biggest bombshell revelations.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s marriage had been on the rocks throughout the season, only to come to a head during the first part of the tell-all, which aired on Sunday, January 1.

“You know, I always go to tell-alls [in a] happy mood, but this tell-all is different, mainly because [I’m] drained from Michael and I can’t tell if I’m going to be happy [or] sad,” Angela said in a confessional prior to taping the reunion, noting she wanted to wear a sexy outfit that will make her estranged spouse jealous. “I don’t know if I’ll stay or leave. That’s not like me. Honest to God, Michael’s got me f—ked up.”

The Georgia native — who told her granddaughters that she was ready to “raise holy, holy Meemaw hell” — explained that she knows Michael is a “good guy” despite consistently telling lies. Angela, who married the Nigeria native in January 2020, felt nervous about facing Michael after learning that he had allegedly been speaking with another woman via social media.

“So, I don’t know if Michael’s a scammer [or an] opportunist, all I know is that he was a cheater, he was a liar and he’s up to something,” she claimed via confessional. “I got this feeling that there’s something more I need to hear from Michael that he ain’t told me because he’s been lying since day one.”

While Angela is coming to the tell-all to clear her name, Michael has not publicly addressed her claims. He did, however, reveal during the reunion that he is not afraid of his wife or her potential revelations.

Another couple to hit the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? hot seats are Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods. Big Ed and Liz began dating on 90 Day: The Single Life, which aired in late 2022. The San Diego resident, who proposed that January, and Liz’s relationship has been rocky since filming Happily Ever After. Hours before the tell-all taping, the duo revealed in respective confessionals that they had broken up once more.

“Things weren’t going well, we were in counseling and I didn’t see things changing. So, I asked her to move out,” Ed alleged in the special, noting he has been living on his own for three months. “We decided to give our relationship a chance that we needed to be separated and I told her this time was different.”

After Ed allegedly kicked Liz out of their shared home with nearly no notice, the pair played coy about where they stood during the group’s reunion in New York City. They confirmed during the January 1 episode that they are still engaged, but not living together. Liz, however, claimed her man is very jealous and that he had an active profile on an Asian dating website while they were working on their relationship. Ed refuted Liz’s allegations at the time.

Scroll below for more of the biggest bombshells from the Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all special: