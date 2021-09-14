Expanding the family! Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s partner, Liz, mentioned a new addition, but it turns out “baby brother” isn’t a human sibling.

“We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” the restaurant manager, 28, explained in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, September 14. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”

The rumors started when Liz posted a picture of her daughter, whom she shares with an ex, crafting on Tuesday. “Blanket for baby brother,” Liz wrote via Instagram Stories. “Our family is growing.”

Ed, 56, also has another child. The photographer was previously married to ex-wife Sandra, and they share daughter Tiffany.

Last year, the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly that his relationship with the real estate agent was “back” on track after she disagreed with him going on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “That would’ve been horrible [if I lost my daughter],” the TLC personality told Us in April 2020. “But absolutely, 100 percent no regrets.”

The California resident had “never heard of the show” when he joined to meet then-girlfriend Rosemarie “Rose” Vega. “My daughter and my ex-wife were huge fans, so they … could see into the future what was gonna happen to me because when you expose your life and everything that’s personal about you, you basically open yourself up for ridicule,” he told Us at the time. “I love my daughter. She is — and I say this with love and respect — a pain in the ass, just like her dad. Her mom tells her every day, ‘You’re just like your father,’ and we are. We’re very passionate about who we are. We’re very honest people.”

After splitting from Rose, 25, Ed “hired a dating coach.” He subsequently moved on with Liz.

Liz agreed to move in with him in May, Ed exclusively told Us in May, explaining, “The fact of the matter is, I wanted us to get to know each other more before I put a ring on her finger, so I really wanted to make sure that we were compatible. … I figured I’m such a great guy. She won the lottery.”

Ed noted that when Liz told him that she loved him, the statement “solidified” his bond with her and her daughter.

“I really opened my heart, which is a hard thing to do when you let someone in after so many years. It’s scary,” Ed told Us of dating Liz. “It’s not telling somebody, ‘I can’t live without you.’ It’s telling someone, ‘I can live with you just the way you are.’ And for me, that’s when you know — when you can really love somebody for exactly how they are and who they are — you’ve got a winner.”