What’s the truth? 90 Day Fiancé’s Jovi Dufren took a lie detector test in a clip from the series, and his fiancée wouldn’t be happy with the results.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the TLC star, 29, sat down with longtime 90 Day franchise reunion host Shaun Robinson to answer some questions about his previous relationships.

“As we’ve seen this season … you’re not always so forthcoming with [fiancé Yara Zaya],” the TV host, 58, said. “To make sure you give us straight answers, we’re going to hook you up to a polygraph.”

While the Louisiana native was willing to take the test, he wasn’t necessarily eager to tell the truth.

“Have you ever slept with a stripper?” John, a polygraph expert, asked the star, who answered “no” quickly.

“That’s a lie,” John replied.

“Strippers are normal people,” Jovi argued after Robinson expressed shock at his mistruth. He then shared that he went to Jamaica with the woman in question.

After John asked whether it would be a bad thing if his fiancé found out about the fling, the reality star said “of course” it would be. He then went on to lie about having sex with two women at the same time, which he did in fact do.

“Damn, you got me. … Ya’ll are brutal over here,” he said.

While Jovi didn’t share much about his own past, the ROV vehicle supervisor previously talked to Us about Yara’s prior relationships.

“Yeah, I was aware of the fact that she was engaged before. Basically runaway bride over here. Runaway right before she was supposed to get married,” he told Us exclusively in January. “But I felt like we had a connection and I wasn’t really worried.”

After Jovi matched with the Ukraine native on a dating app, he figured their relationship would end after a hookup. Then love hit.

While the pair were happy, Jovi’s family had some issues with the relationship. Today, however, everyone is on the same page.

“My relationship with Jovi’s family, it’s good,” Yara told Us. “Jovi’s family, from my opinion, they’re wonderful. They’re so nice. Jovi’s mama, she’s so good. She’s a sensitive person, but it seems now I can hang out with her. I love Jovi’s family. I think he [is] really blessed that he has such a cool family.”

While Yara can see why someone might scoff at her prior relationship, she is committed to her fiancé.

“Well, of course I understand,” she told Us. “And people watching [a] movie, you have some stereotype about the woman from Ukraine and I understand where they come from. I understand probably if I will be from this country and my son will get married [to a woman from Ukraine], I will be freaking worried too.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.