90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya is defending her decision to take birth control behind her husband Jovi Dufren’s back.

“I don’t regret because it was in the right place,” Yara exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 26, at a red carpet event for the TLC reality series. “Mylah, my child, wasn’t with us, so I don’t regret it.”

Last month, Yara confessed during an episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort that she had secretly been taking birth control despite Jovi’s desire to have a second child. (The couple welcomed their daughter Mylah, 3, in September 2020, seven months after they tied the knot.)

Jovi, 33, for his part, told Us he is still “not OK” with his wife’s choice. He explained: “I think she should have talked to me first, but it’s not a deal breaker for me. It’s not so bad. I just wish that when she has that kind of problem, she can talk to me about it first and we can decide together.”

Though Jovi was unhappy that Yara made the birth control confession during a group therapy session with their Last Resort castmates, he appreciates the positive impact therapy has had on their relationship as a whole.

“Talking to the therapist and understanding more about our relationships now, I think it did a good thing for us,” Jovi shared.

The Last Resort spinoff followed five 90 Day couples as they worked to salvage their relationships while on a tropical resort getaway. While working through their issues on camera, Jovi told Us that some topics, such as their sex life, were easier to discuss than others.

“Talking about having another baby and all this other stuff is a lot more tense, I guess you can say,” he stated. “So, talking about the sex stuff is like, ‘OK, it’s awkward a little bit, but it’s not that stressful.’”

Yara disagreed, pointing out cultural differences between discussing sex in America versus Europe. “For so many European women, it can be hard and shameful to wear lingerie, but OK to take a picture in the swimsuit,” the Ukraine native shared. “So, it was hard, a little bit, and awkward here and there, but I [was] open to it. And in Last Resort, I also realized how many kind[s] of conflicts and trauma I have.”

Since leaving The Last Resort, life has been “good” for the couple. “It’s made us realize that we had a lot of problems that we didn’t realize we were having,” Jovi said. “We realized we needed to work on our communication and talk about a lot of things that we were putting off.”

Yara followed up her husband’s words, adding: “Now we found the right patch to move [in] the right direction, for sure.”

90 Day Fiancé season 10 premieres on TLC Sunday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi