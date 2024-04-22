Mystery lovers get ready — A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is coming soon.

Based on the bestselling YA series by Holly Jackson of the same name, the series, which will premiere on Netflix later this year, takes place five years after a murder-suicide occurred in the town of Fairview. A high school senior, Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), takes an interest in the case and thinks there’s more to the original story so she sets out on an investigation of her own.

In addition to Meyers, who also stars in Netflix’s Wednesday, the mystery series is set to feature Zain Iqbal, Jude Collie, Raiko Gohara, Yali Topol Margalith, India Lillie Davies, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Henry Ashton, Orla Hilla, Carla Woodcock, Anna Maxwell Martin, Matthew Baynton, Jessica Webber, Gary Beadle, Adam Astill and Annabel Mullion.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum published on Monday, April 22, Meyers, 22, shared that she was “thrilled” to be starring in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

“Getting to be Pip has been a dream,” she gushed of portraying the famous character. “Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.”

Jackson’s A Good Girl’s Good to Murder was published in 2019 and became a New York Times bestseller. Following the success of the first novel, Jackson, 31, followed it with Good Girl, Bad Blood in 2020, As Good As Dead in 2021 and a prequel for Pip, Kill Joy, also in 2021.

The bestselling author noted that she was “beyond excited” that her novel was being turned into a series.

“I hope viewers will love discovering (or rediscovering) all the secrets and lies of our small English town – Little Kilton,” she told Netflix’s Tudum on Monday. “Viewer’s can expect laugh-out-loud moments from all the teenage antics, but also all the pulse-pounding twists you’d find in the darkest of thrillers. Heartbreak, tears, gasps, swooning at all the PipRavi moments brought to life, watching behind a cushion, cursing my name … be prepared for it all when A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder hits your screens later this year.”

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder isn’t the only mystery series coming to Netflix this year. Dead Boy Detectives is set to premiere on the streaming platform on April 25. The series, based on the DC Comics characters of the same name, will follow Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) and Edwin Paine (George Rexstrew) as they decide not to enter the afterlife and stay on Earth to investigate supernatural crimes.