Move over, Santa Claus. Demi Lovato is here to spread some seasonal cheer with A Very Demi Holiday – and she has a whole crew of “elves” helping her out.

Lovato (who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns) will celebrate the spirit of the season with a few famous faces in the Roku Channel event, airing Friday, December 8. Some of the stars joining Lovato will be comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish, “Not That Kind Of Girl” singer JoJo, model and influencer Hailey Bieber, the incomparable Paris Hilton and RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars winner and star of Trixie Motel, Trixie Mattel.

More guests are expected to be announced in the days leading up to the premiere. The special will harken back to holiday events of yesteryear, with Lovato performing classic songs like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Lovato will also perform some of her original hits (like she did at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards) during the OBB Pictures-produced special.

“The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!” Lovato said in a statement when Roku first announced the special.

Brian Tannenbaum, head of originals at Roku Media, said that Lovato and OBB Pictures had created a “truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over,” noting that he was eager for audiences to “unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special” when it airs.

Lovato will cap off a busy year by ringing in 2024 with a concert at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Lovato parted ways with Scooter Braun in August after enlisting him as her manager in 2019. She was one of many A-level clients Braun lost this summer, with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber also saying goodbye. Braun clapped back at the reports of his clients’ departures at the time, and a source told Us Weekly that Braun’s SB Projects was still working with Bieber and Grande.

As for Lovato, in September, she continued the creative direction she debuted with 2022’s Holy Fvck by releasing Revamped, an album featuring her past pop songs done up in a metal/rock fashion. “La La Land,” “Confident,” “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Cool for the Summer” were remade in spikes and leather, thanks to featured appearances from some rock heavyweights: Slash of Guns ‘N Roses, Bert McCracken from The Used and guitar goddess Nita Strauss.