ACM Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees and Winners

A huge night for country music! The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards are set to honor the biggest names in country music on Sunday, April 18.

Hosted by Keith Urban, who also helmed the 2020 ceremony, and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mackey Guyton, the show is set to take place live in Nashville from three different locations: The Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Kane Brown became an early winner, as the ACM announced that his hit “Worldwide Beautiful” took home Video of the Year, making him the first Black winner in the category. Brown, 27, was surprised with the news on Wednesday, April 14, during a CBS This Morning.

Other early winners included Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

Scroll down for all the nominees and winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett – WINNER

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen – WINNER

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Born Here Live Here Die Here by Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 by Kane Brown

Never Will by Ashley McBryde

Skeletons by Brothers Osborne

Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert

“I Hope” by Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress

“The Bones” by Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert

“One Night Standards” by Ashley McBryde

“Some People Do” by Old Dominion

“Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton

“The Bones” by Maren Morris

Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It” by Maren Morris

“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert

“Gone” by Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah” by Carrie Underwood and John Legend

“Worldwide Beautiful” by Kane Brown – WINNER

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Be a Light” by Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban

“Does to Me” by Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – WINNER

“Nobody But You” by Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

“One Beer” by Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson

“One Too Many” by Keith Urban and Pink

The 2021 ACM Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET.