ACM Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees and Winners

A huge night for country music! The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards are set to honor the biggest names in country music on Sunday, April 18.
Hosted by Keith Urban, who also helmed the 2020 ceremony, and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mackey Guyton, the show is set to take place live in Nashville from three different locations: The Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.
Kane Brown became an early winner, as the ACM announced that his hit “Worldwide Beautiful” took home Video of the Year, making him the first Black winner in the category. Brown, 27, was surprised with the news on Wednesday, April 14, during a CBS This Morning.
Other early winners included Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.
Scroll down for all the nominees and winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett – WINNER
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen – WINNER
Travis Denning
Hardy
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the Year
Born Here Live Here Die Here by Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 by Kane Brown
Never Will by Ashley McBryde
Skeletons by Brothers Osborne
Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert
“I Hope” by Gabby Barrett
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress
“The Bones” by Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert
“One Night Standards” by Ashley McBryde
“Some People Do” by Old Dominion
“Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton
“The Bones” by Maren Morris
Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It” by Maren Morris
“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert
“Gone” by Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah” by Carrie Underwood and John Legend
“Worldwide Beautiful” by Kane Brown – WINNER
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“Be a Light” by Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
“Does to Me” by Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – WINNER
“Nobody But You” by Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
“One Beer” by Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
“One Too Many” by Keith Urban and Pink
The 2021 ACM Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET.
