Adam Pally is more than Stephen Curry’s costar on Mr. Throwback.

The two star in the Peacock comedy series with Pally, 42, portraying Danny Grossman, a former basketball prospect, and Curry playing himself. The two also executive produced the series, which debuted on August 8 with eight episodes.

Pally and Curry are also friends, and as Curry, 36, earned his first Olympic gold medal in Paris last week, he sent his pal a message in the stands.

“Being at the game when Steph won the gold medal, he was talking to me from the stands, and he made the sign for chubby cheeks which is like our sign in the show for a celebration,” Pally exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 13. “I felt like I was dreaming. [It] just doesn’t feel like my life for someone who loves basketball and comedy.”

For Pally, watching the United States defeat France, 98-87, to capture their fifth straight gold medal in men’s basketball was both personal and patriotic.

“You felt both patriotic to be an American, and then that was a game I would love to be at anyway … [I] probably would have cried anyway, just because I love basketball,” he admitted. “I’m so proud to be there for America and whatnot. But then, I don’t know if Stephen would say this, but [he’s] definitely a friend. And so when you’re watching your friend be guarded hard and take a hit, and then you’re shooting threes from 40 feet, you know the game’s on the line. It’s why it makes your heart feel like it’s gonna explode.”

Curry, arguably the best shooter in basketball history, managed another career-defining performance in the final two games of the Olympics — one that ranks up there with his four NBA championships and two NBA MVP awards. He scored 36 points against Serbia in the semifinals and hit nine threes as the United States stormed back in the fourth quarter to narrowly avoid an upset. He hit eight more threes against France, accounting for all 24 of his points.

Pally watched in awe as his friend finally fulfilled his Olympic dream. When the time came, he knew how to celebrate.

“We didn’t go to the men’s basketball party because we weren’t invited,” he admitted. “And we had a prior obligation to eat, like, three Big Macs in our hotel.”

Mr. Throwback is streaming now on Peacock.

With reporting by Sarah Jones