Entertainment

Steph Curry Celebrates Olympic Gold Medal Win With Wife Ayesha, Son Canon and Newborn Caius

By
Steph Curry Celebrates Gold Medal Win With Wife Ayesha, Kids
Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry and family KCS Presse / MEGA

Stephen Curry ran to the sidelines to celebrate his first Olympic gold medal with his family at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Photos snapped at Bercy Arena on Saturday, August 10, show Curry, 36, celebrating with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their two sons just after the Americans secured their win over France during the men’s basketball final. As Steph cheered with 6-year-old son Canon, Ayesha looked on smiling as she held the couple’s newborn son, Caius.

Additional footage of the heartwarming moment shared via social media showed Steph jogging over to his family, where he jumped up and down excitedly with Canon before giving Ayesha and the baby each a kiss.

Along with Canon and Caius, Steph and Ayesha share daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9. Caius made an “early arrival” when he was born in May, per a joint Instagram post from the couple at the time. The announcement arrived only two months after Ayesha revealed that she and Steph were expecting Baby No. 4.

Womens Basketball Wins Another Gold Medal at the Olympics

The 2024 Games mark Stephen’s first Olympics. Two of his four children made it to Paris to watch their dad win his first-ever Olympic medal as he lifted Team USA to a 98-87 win against France by scoring four three-pointers with three minutes left in the game. The four-time NBA champion finished the game with 24 points and five assists.

Steph Curry Celebrates Gold Medal Win With Wife Ayesha, Kids
Stephen Curry and Canon Curry KCS Presse / MEGA

“At that point, your mind goes blank. You don’t really care about the setting or the scenario or anything, it’s just a shot,” Curry told The New York Times of his threes in a post-game interview. “Thankfully, that one went in, it settled us down, and after that, it’s just rhythm and flow and confidence and that was it.”

Team USA’s gold medal win marked the fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal for the men’s basketball team. For Lebron James, it was his fourth Olympic medal, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant broke records as the first male athlete of any team sport with four gold medals.

Stephen-and-Ayesha-Curry-timeline

Team USA’s win came after a nailbiter of a semifinal game against Serbia on Thursday, August 8. While the Americans trailed behind for most of the game, they were able to pull ahead in the fourth quarter and nab a 95-91 win.

“Gotta get it the hard way. We were preaching that the whole fourth quarter,” James, 39, said in an interview after the game against Serbia. “We knew it was going to be difficult. We knew Serbia was going to give us everything they had. Kudos to Serbia.”

