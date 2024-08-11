Stephen Curry ran to the sidelines to celebrate his first Olympic gold medal with his family at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Photos snapped at Bercy Arena on Saturday, August 10, show Curry, 36, celebrating with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their two sons just after the Americans secured their win over France during the men’s basketball final. As Steph cheered with 6-year-old son Canon, Ayesha looked on smiling as she held the couple’s newborn son, Caius.

Additional footage of the heartwarming moment shared via social media showed Steph jogging over to his family, where he jumped up and down excitedly with Canon before giving Ayesha and the baby each a kiss.

Along with Canon and Caius, Steph and Ayesha share daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9. Caius made an “early arrival” when he was born in May, per a joint Instagram post from the couple at the time. The announcement arrived only two months after Ayesha revealed that she and Steph were expecting Baby No. 4.

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

The 2024 Games mark Stephen’s first Olympics. Two of his four children made it to Paris to watch their dad win his first-ever Olympic medal as he lifted Team USA to a 98-87 win against France by scoring four three-pointers with three minutes left in the game. The four-time NBA champion finished the game with 24 points and five assists.

“At that point, your mind goes blank. You don’t really care about the setting or the scenario or anything, it’s just a shot,” Curry told The New York Times of his threes in a post-game interview. “Thankfully, that one went in, it settled us down, and after that, it’s just rhythm and flow and confidence and that was it.”

Team USA’s gold medal win marked the fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal for the men’s basketball team. For Lebron James, it was his fourth Olympic medal, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant broke records as the first male athlete of any team sport with four gold medals.

Related: Stephen and Ayesha Curry: A Timeline of Their Relationship Though they quickly became one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s love story had a humble beginning. The NBA star was 15 years old when he and Ayesha, then 14, met at church in North Carolina. Though they’ve both since admitted they were fond of each other at a young age, it […]

Team USA’s win came after a nailbiter of a semifinal game against Serbia on Thursday, August 8. While the Americans trailed behind for most of the game, they were able to pull ahead in the fourth quarter and nab a 95-91 win.

“Gotta get it the hard way. We were preaching that the whole fourth quarter,” James, 39, said in an interview after the game against Serbia. “We knew it was going to be difficult. We knew Serbia was going to give us everything they had. Kudos to Serbia.”