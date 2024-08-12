Ayesha Curry, the wife of Team USA basketballer Stephen Curry, was involved in a tense confrontation with Paris police.

In a video posted to X by The Hollywood Fix, Ayesha, 35, appears to wipe away tears while attempting to return to her car on Saturday, August 10. The altercation appears to have occurred right after Stephen’s gold medal win in the men’s basketball final at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

With her newborn son, Caius, strapped to her chest, Ayesha is seen speaking with police officers for approximately three minutes alongside Steph’s mother, Sonya Curry, and Draymond Green, Steph’s Golden State Warriors teammate.

Green, 34, is also heard in the video asking the police, “So even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?” It is unclear what Green is referring to as there is no physical altercation captured within the video.

Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for Ayesha for comment.

The video begins with Sonya, 58, emotionally asking police officers to stop talking to her as Ayesha, who is holding the hand of another one of her four children, and Green speak to other police officers calmly.

Sonya then beckons to Ayesha to join her as she attempts to push beyond the police in order to reach the group’s vehicle. “It’s right there, where all those people are on that side, we were over there,” Sonya tells the police. “They won’t let us go back over there where we came from. They won’t let the driver come here and they won’t let us go back over there.”

Another man in the group, who speaks French and serves as a translator between the police and the Currys, then attempts to diffuse the situation, telling Sonya that “nobody is allowed to cross this street right now.”

As the camera pans out to the streetscape, police barricades can be seen in every direction as further law enforcement officials surround the area.

The translating man then relays to Sonya and Ayesha that the police officers are “very sorry for what has happened,” which only heightens Ayesha’s emotions as she is seen dabbing what appears to be further tears away.

Ayesha, Sonya and Green had all sat on the sidelines during Stephen’s first Olympic gold medal against France on Saturday. Once the game ended, Stephen ran to the sidelines to celebrate with his supporters.

The heartwarming moment was shared via social media and showed Stephen jogging over before jumping up and down excitedly with he and Ayesha’s son Canon, 6, before giving Ayesha and their newborn each a kiss.

Along with Canon and Caius, Steph and Ayesha share daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9.

Caius made an “early arrival” when he was born in May, per a joint Instagram post from the couple at the time. The announcement arrived only two months after Ayesha revealed that she and Steph were expecting Baby No. 4.