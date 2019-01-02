The best of the best are back! America’s Got Talent: The Champions is bringing back many favorites from the past 14 seasons – including winners, finalists and others who America instantly fell in love with.

“On AGT Champions, these are all people that have made history,” judge Howie Mendel says in a new sneak peek of the season. Heidi Klum adds, “The champions [are] the best of the best. … These people will always be in my heart.”

The season includes Britain’s Got Talent season 3 runner-up Susan Boyle, who became one of the most well-known contestants ever to compete on the franchise.

“Susan, I can’t think of any contestant who has defined this show better than you,” executive producer and judge Simon Cowell says in the sneak peek. He also added that the season is “more emotional than I thought it was going to be,” and referred to it as “the Olympics of talent.”

Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, who won America’s Got Talent season 12, will also return with her quippy jokes.

“It’s like we never left,” she tells Oscar, her Motown mouse puppet that she brings on stage. Oscar responds, “I guess you’re right. I mean, Simon’s even wearing the same clothes!”

While the show will be filled with so many familiar faces, there is one newbie added to the mix: Terry Crews will host, instead of Tyra Banks. The model, 45, decided to exit the show in order to produce and create more new content, Us Weekly revealed on December 26.

“Terry Crews is the boss,” judge Mel B says in the sneak peek. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 50, adds, “I feel like I was created to host a show like this.”

America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres on NBC Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

