How does American Horror Story get better? Jessica Lange and Connie Britton return! Multiple Murder House stars appeared in the Wednesday, October 17, crossover episode of Apocalypse, directed by Sarah Paulson. In the first season of AHS, anyone who died on the property, forever stayed in the house.

Madison (Emma Roberts) and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) bought the house, trying to do everything possible to find out more about Michael (Cody Fern). Almost immediately, they came in contact with Dylan McDermott‘s Ben Harmon and Evan Peters‘ Tate Landon. Naturally, Ben was counseling Tate, who was upset because Violet (Taissa Farmiga) wouldn’t speak to him.

Soon after, Lange’s Constance Langdon and Paulson’s Billie Dean Howard were introduced and they weren’t excited to speak about Michael. She first forced Madison to get rid of Moira (Frances Conroy) for good, which meant setting her free. Only then, would she tell her story.

As a reminder, Constance raised Michael after Britton’s Vivien Harmon died during childbirth. Michael was also Constance’s grandson — her son, Tate, raped Vivien. In her reveal to the witch and warlock, she said Michael was always killing things, at first animals and then later, his babysitter. When he was a bit older, she found him and realized he’d aged a decade overnight and once tried to kill her, too.

Ultimately, Constance was so heartbroken by her son’s actions and changes, she ended her own life. “He was done with me,” she said through tears, which is why she decided to commit suicide at the murder house where she “knew the company.” She was reunited with her kids at her death “I was born to be a mother, why not die to be one, too?” she said.

Ben also shared his story of Michael. He met Michael the day that Constance died and began counseling him, treating him like his actual son and bringing out the good in him. However, Michael found out that Tate was his father and found Tate’s rubber suit. When new people moved into the house, Michael killed them immediately, but that wasn’t all. He also destroyed their souls.

The witches had heard enough and knew Michael couldn’t be the new supreme. However, it wouldn’t be easy to get rid of him. Upon leaving, Vivien appeared. She first reunited with Ben — apparently she had been keeping her distance because of his bond with Michael. She then warned the witches.

“I saw a beast with ten horns and seven heads rising out of the sea, and all who dwell on the Earth will worship him,” she said, adding that nothing was natural about him from the moment he was born. Eventually, three people from the church of Satan arrived — including Kathy Bates‘ Miriam Mead — to tell Michael he was the Chosen One. After a sacrifice which included Michael biting into a human heart, Vivien attempted to kill Michael herself. Upon entering the room, he lit her on fire. Luckily, Tate saved her and Michael disappeared.

“He was born from the evil of this house. The source of darkness in his true father, and he is here to destroy the world,” Vivien told Madison and Behold. With that, they were ready to go. However, Madison did her first(?) nice thing before she left. Using her powers, she showed Violet that Tate wasn’t a bad guy — and had saved her mom. Finally, Violet and Tate reunited.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs on FX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

