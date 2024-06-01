Floribama Shore alum Aimee Hall has thoughts about Lala Kent and Scheana Shay receiving backlash for their Vanderpump Rules season 11 antics.

“So, I just finished the Vanderpump Rules reunion and as someone who has also been on reality TV, I have a few questions,” Aimee, 31, said in a Wednesday, May 29, TikTok video. “So, the first thing: Lala says, ‘I want a paycheck, I want a paycheck!’ Why are you so worried about a paycheck when it comes to Ariana [Madix]? If you want to make sure that you always have a paycheck, maybe you should bring your own story line [and] not depend on someone else’s to make you money.”

Vanderpump Rules season 11 was the first since Ariana, 38, and Tom Sandoval split after nine years together. Ariana refused to film with Sandoval, 41, because he had cheated on her with former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, but their fellow Bravo stars did continue to speak with him. Fans especially came for Lala, 33, and Scheana, 39, for speaking with Sandoval and seemingly benefitting from the affair scandal.

“I know we all want to think that was a couple of months of a scandal we had that was good. That was years of busting my ass,” Lala said during the reunion, which aired earlier this week. “I am happy that Ariana was catapulted into opportunity. However, I will be damned if one person doesn’t step up to the f—king plate. So if you don’t give a f—k about your position on the show then I need you to give a f—k about mine.”

Ariana has also received plenty of job offers, sponsorship deals and magazine covers since the split.

“Arguably, if you want to talk in show terms, me walking away from that conversation was a lot more interesting than me sitting there and having it,” Ariana replied. “Was that not a better ending to your season? To give you another season for another paycheck?”

Scheana inserted herself into the drama, defending Lala by saying they were both “frustrated” by the entire situation.

“I don’t know this for sure, but Lala’s and Scheana’s jealousy/hate, I don’t feel like it’s coming from deep down,” Aimee theorized on Wednesday. “I feel like it’s coming from production. And that could make sense why Lala was screaming about a paycheck because they might have said, ‘Well, your show is about to be done’ if they can’t sit down and have a conversation. Maybe Lala and Scheana are just super big haters but deep down that’s what I feel.”

Scheana has since alleged that offscreen conversations with Vanderpump Rules producers had pushed the cast to interact more with Sandoval.

“It was a whole season of feeling like we all kind of had to walk on eggshells. I know [executive producer] Alex Baskin has said that midseason, the show was not in a good place,” Scheana alleged on the Friday, May 31, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “It was, you know, ‘X, Y and Z needs to happen. Or we’re going to have a short season and the show’s going to be canceled and that’s it. Go live your lives.’”