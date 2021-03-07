Caught in the act! It’s safe to say that the cast of Floribama Shore knows their way around a thirst trap.

When the MTV stars joined Us Weekly recently for a virtual interview, they were asked to explain some of their risqué Instagram photos. Kicking things off, Candace Rice reflected on a fully nude bath photo she posted in July 2020.

“I worked, I needed to relax my muscles, you know?’” Candace, 28, said. “I stuck a tripod in my bathtub. I love it, I love it. It looked great.”

Jeremiah Buoni then explained the reason for a shirtless photo he took last year, in which he posed with a food-filled plate and detailed his diet plan at the time. “I love to work out but this time, I was actually going through a prep for a show that I was competing in and actually won it,” he shared. “So, this was about I believe three weeks out and I wanted to show everybody the food [I ate]. I was consistently eating chicken, rice, green beans. … It was so consistent.”

The 25-year-old added, “I’m like, ‘I got to have somebody see this and I look great.’ So, here it is.”

Gus Smyrnios dished on a shirtless selfie he previously took, joking that he was “being a douchebag.” Codi Butts, meanwhile, discussed a pic that he posted from his vacation to Turks and Caicos where he slightly pulled down his swim trunks.

“That’s just me being me. That’s my personality coming out,” Codi, 29, quipped, noting that he likes “being the life of the party.”

Floribama Shore premiered on MTV in November 2017. The popular reality show returned for its fourth season on February 25. Unlike past seasons, the cast had to film in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We had to take all the precautions and production was very good about making sure every three days that we had our nasal swab [test]. I’m like, ‘Good Lord. How many times am I going to have to do this?’ We had our temperatures taken every morning as well,” Jeremiah explained to Us. “It was just a hard thing to get used to because you’re used to just getting up and getting after the day, especially when you’re filming. You’re excited for what the new day brings and they’re like, ‘Hold on, let’s make sure you’re not positive for COVID.’ It was one of the things that we as castmates and roommates had to get used to a lot quicker.”

Tune in to all-new episodes of Floribama Shore on MTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. In the meantime, check out Us Weekly’s exclusive video above featuring the cast — including Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas and Nilsa Prowant — discussing their thirstiest Instagram moments!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi