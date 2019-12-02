



Liam Hemsworth got a crash course in Instagram lingo after his Isn’t It Romantic costar Adam DeVine called one of Hemsworth’s uploads a thirst trap. The Aussie heartthrob had to Google the term to find out it refers to a sexy, attention-grabbing photograph.

The thirst trap in question was a black-and-white photo of Liam, 29, and his dog, Dora, taken by his brother Luke Hemsworth. “@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora,” Liam wrote in the caption to the Saturday, November 30, post. “Good god I love this dog.”

Later that same day, DeVine, 36, commented on the pic, writing, “Thirst TRAP.”

Liam responded to the comment and confessed to his cultural blind spot. “I just googled thirst trap. 100% true,” he wrote, adding a wink emoticon.

The funny Instagram exchange came amid the Hunger Games star’s PDA-packed romance with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown. An onlooker spotted the couple getting hot and heavy at a New York City lounge in October, days after Liam was first seen holding hands with the 22-year-old.

“They were cuddling all night and stayed late,” the onlooker told Us Weekly at the time. “They were laughing and watching the performances and making out all night. They looked so into each other. They were rubbing each other’s legs, kissing, tons of PDA in their back, dimly lit table area.”

A source added that spending time with Brown “has been natural, fun and easy for Liam.”

Liam is bouncing back from his split from Miley Cyrus. The former couple announced their separation in August after seven months of marriage and a decade of dating on and off, and Liam filed for divorce days later. Following the breakup, Cyrus, 27, had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter before getting together with current boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who’s married to his brother Chris Hemsworth, defended the Killerman actor in an interview with Hola! last month. “After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” the model, 43, said. “He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better.”