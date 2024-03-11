Al Pacino Speaks Out After Best Picture Controversy at 2024 Oscars

Al Pacino is speaking out after the way he presented the 2024 Oscar for Best Picture left audiences confused.

“There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the Best Picture award,” Pacino, 83, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, March 11. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.”

He continued: “I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I saw this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”

As the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony concluded on Sunday, March 10, in Los Angeles, the actor took the stage to present the final category. While 10 films were up for Best Picture, the nominees were not announced one more time before Pacino opened the envelope.

“This is the time for the last award of the evening, and it’s my honor to present it. Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for Best Picture,” Pacino told the audience at the Dolby Theater. “And I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer. Yes. Yes.”

Some were surprised that nominees weren’t reiterated while others were taken aback that Pacino didn’t use the famous “and the Oscar goes to” phrasing before announcing Oppenheimer’s win.

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked about the awkward moment on Monday morning’s Live With Kelly and Mark.

“I guess he’s never watched an awards show before,” Kimmel, 56, quipped during his appearance on the talk show. “It seems like everyone in America knows the rhythm of how it’s supposed to go, down to ‘And the Oscar goes to…’ but not Al.”

It’s safe to say that Pacino has seen his fair share of ceremonies. He has been nominated for nine individual Oscars, winning Best Actor for Scent of a Woman in 1993. He has also starred in many Best Pictures nominees, including 1972 winner The Godfather and 1974 winner The Godfather Part II.

Bill Kramer, the chief executive of the academy, told press after the ceremony that there was no issue with Pacino’s presentation. “Everything went beautifully,” Kramer said, per The New York Times. “He was just having fun up there.”

There was, however, someone missing from the stage. Pacino was meant to reunite with Scarface costar Michelle Pfeiffer to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. However, Pfeiffer missed the ceremony for “personal family reasons,” according to Deadline, which prevented her from traveling from New York to Los Angeles.