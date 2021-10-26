Not always smooth sailing! During the Monday, October 25, episode of Dancing With the Stars, Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots‘ tough week of rehearsals was highlighted ahead of their Saw-inspired Argentine tango.

During their video package, Kloots, 39, became frustrated with the difficult dance and Bersten, 27, was stern with her, telling her she needed to focus more.

“I only have the best intentions and you know, I’m just very passionate — not only about me, but about Amanda. I think she knows that I will do anything for her at this point. It’s not just the dancing show anymore,” the professional dancer told Us Weekly and other reporters on Monday. “We’re friends, we’re family, we’re stuck with each other now.”

The Talk cohost, for her part, feels grateful for the “tough love” she receives from the professional dancer.

“I know I need to be challenged,” Kloots explained. “I know I can go above and beyond what I think I can. And honestly, I do think that’s why Alan is the perfect partner for me. … I don’t know if anyone else would push me the way he does and ask for the things that he knows that I can do and that I don’t think I can do, but he knows I can. He trusts me in that way, and I trust him in that way.”

Bersten added that while this week was challenging and their routine was their toughest yet, it “brought a lot of trust” on both ends.

“That’s the most important thing in a partnership. I literally held her above my head with one arm, so if that’s not trusting, I don’t know what is,” he shared.

During the interview, the So You Think You Can Dance alum also explained how their partnership has grown.

“We’re truly a team. It’s not me being her teacher. No, we work together. She helps me with everything,” Bersten explained to Us. “I help her with a little bit of dancing and it’s just, we have so much fun together and we work really hard because I want Amanda to come out here every single week and be proud of what she produces on that floor. I could not be more proud of her.”

While horror week was their toughest yet, the former Rockette was extremely “proud” of how they did, earning the score of 38 out of 40.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt as connected to you on the dance floor as I did tonight, and that’s always our goal,” she said to her partner. “I love constructive criticism. We will always take it to heart and watch those judges’ comments over and see how we can be better. But for me personally, tonight, I was so nervous about this dance all week long and the fact that we went out there tonight and we feel as good as we do right now, that’s all that matters.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Diana Cooper