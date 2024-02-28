Alan Cumming Wants Martha Stewart on ‘The Traitors’ Season 3

Alan Cumming is angling for Martha Stewart to join him at The Traitors castle for Season 3.

The host of the popular Peacock reality series, 59, has been busy dream-casting the upcoming season of the show, just like its rabid fan base.

“You know who I was thinking would be really good? Martha Stewart,” Cumming told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, February 26. “Wouldn’t she be fantastic? ‘Cause she’d be a fantastic traitor.”

For the uninitiated, the “traitors” are a selected group of game players who are tasked with eliminating the other contestants without revealing their identities, all in the hope of taking home the grand prize.

Cumming theorized Stewart, 82, would be perfect for the role because “she’s got such great skills. She’s so resourceful on things.”

And, as it turns out, he’s got firsthand knowledge of that fact.

“Once I was on her show and we were making a Christmas wreath, and I remember she was like, ‘First of all, you got some vanilla pods from your garden, from your vanilla trees,’” Cumming recalled. “And I was like, ‘What if you don’t have any vanilla trees?’ She goes, ‘Well, then you ask your neighbor.’”

Indeed, Cumming was a guest on The Martha Stewart Show in 2010 to promote his role on The Good Wife, which you can revisit for nostalgia’s sake here.

Cumming concluded that Stewart would be a successful traitor because “she’d be really good and really firm” and added “she’s sort of a temptress.”

The Traitors wouldn’t be Stewart’s first dip into the world of reality-competition programming, as she also hosted the short-lived The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, which ran for one season on NBC in 2005.

Renewed for a third season earlier this month, casting for The Traitors next incarnation is already being discussed amongst the powers that be.

Executive producer Sam Rees-Jones told Deadline on February 14 that producers are in the “really early stages” of casting and hinted they will “mix it up as far as who’s going to come in.”

As for Cumming’s other casting hopes, he’s hoping more diversity is in store.

“I feel like we could do better in terms of queer representation in terms of the contestants,” he said. “I’ve suggested people and I think it’s a very diverse cast but not in terms of LGBTQ+.”

New episodes of The Traitors season 2 — with a remaining cast of Phaedra Parks, Shereé Whitfield, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Kate Chastain, Trishelle Cannatella, John Bercow, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Peter Weber — drop Thursday nights on Peacock.