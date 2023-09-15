Plenty of celebrities have gone to prison and made lasting friendships on the inside, but only a handful get the chance to bond with other famous people.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — who spent eight months in New York’s FCI Otisville — connected with not one but two big names while he was serving time for tax evasion. One of those was Michael Cohen, the ex-lawyer who once worked for former president Donald Trump.

According to Sorrentino, he and Cohen met shortly after Cohen arrived at FCI Otisville in May 2019. After hearing that Cohen didn’t eat chicken, Sorrentino asked Cohen if he would give him his uneaten serving so he could have an extra helping after his workouts.

“He’s like, ‘No problem. No problem,’” Sorrentino claimed in a 2020 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Thursday comes around, which is chicken day. Cohen is nowhere to be found. And I’m like, ‘Damn. Cohen was chicken on chicken day!’ I saw him a couple hours later, and I was like, ‘Yo, man, what happened?’ He’s like, ‘Yo, man, they know we’re trying to smuggle chicken!’”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When asked about the alleged poultry smuggling operation, however, a rep for Cohen told Page Six that Sorrentino’s story was “red sauce self promotional fiction.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at other famous celebrity prison pals through history: