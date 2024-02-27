When it comes to his future on reality TV, Peter Weber isn’t ruling out a stay in the Big Brother house.

As the former Bachelor star continues to make big moves on season 2 of The Traitors, some fans are curious if Weber, 32, would ever consider putting his game face on for other reality TV shows.

While appearing on the Monday, February 26, episode of the “Your Internet Best Friend” podcast, Weber said he’d be open to exploring other challenges on the small screen.

“I’m not going to lie,” he told host Morgan Willett when discussing his experience on The Traitors. “You’re a Big Brother alum and all that. I am hooked on this kind of gameplay. I had the time of my life. It was so fun.”

Without hesitating, Willett – who won Big Brother: Over the Top – suggested Weber appear on the CBS series.

“I think you should go on Big Brother,” she said. “I’d actually love to see you in that type of environment. Everyone’s scheming. Everyone’s gaming so hard.”

Weber replied, “I’m a yes man, let’s do it.”

Thanks to a strong physical and social game on season 2 of the Peacock series, Weber has defied viewers’ expectations by becoming a leader of a faithful alliance that helped correctly identify two traitors (Dan Gheesling and Survivor’s Parvati Shallow). He has also remained in the game even after failing to accept a recruitment offer from the remaining traitors.

Weber also had the opportunity to compete with Big Brother alums, including Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina. While the pair are considered legends among fans, Weber said he had no idea who they were when he first met them while filming in Scotland.

“I’m not the biggest TV watcher,” he admitted. “All I watch on TV is sports so I had no idea who they were, their legacy, how good they were. The only person I knew when I showed up to the castle was Maks [Chmerkovskiy] from Dancing With the Stars.”

Weber admitted that he would also love to compete in the ballroom on ABC’s long-running reality show.

“I’m very confident in my dance moves,” he said. “If it’s country or line dancing, I got you. I got a little swing dance in me.”

But perhaps the show he really wants to be part of is Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Bachelor Nation members including Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall have participated in the Fox show that demands celebrities to participate in training exercises led by directing staff agents.

Weber said he’s down to test his mental and physical strength in a whole new way.

“I just think the ability to push myself to the extreme extreme would be incredible,” Weber said. “When I was young, I wanted to go into the Air Force and be a fighter pilot. This may be the next best thing to really push myself and test myself to see what I’m made of.”

He continued, “I know it sounds crazy but I love making myself uncomfortable and pushing myself so we’ll see.”

New episodes of The Traitors season 2 air on Peacock Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.