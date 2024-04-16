Eagle-eyed fans of The Real Housewives of Miami noticed that Alexia Nepola’s husband Todd Nepola’s lawyer, Michael Alman, had previously made an appearance on the reality show.

“Just found out that Todd’s divorce lawyer is the same guy that Alexia brought to give legal advice to Lisa [Hochstein] and the girls on season 5. #RHOM,” a user wrote via X on Tuesday, April 16.

News broke on Monday, April 15, that Todd, 51, filed for divorce from Alexia, 56, after nearly three years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed via court docs that Alman was Todd’s lawyer.

Hours later, Alexia broke her silence on the separation. “I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” Alexia wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during [t]his difficult time.”

Todd, for his part, has yet to address the split.

While the divorce may have come as a surprise to Alexia, fans of RHOM have watched their union crack through the years. During season 6 of RHOM, Alexia’s costars questioned the state of her marriage but Alexia continually defended her and Todd’s relationship.

After getting engaged in 2019, the twosome pushed back their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alexia and Todd were set to tie the knot in August 2021, but on their wedding day, Alexia announced that her mother, Nancy, had died of COVID-19.

Months later, Us confirmed that the pair eloped in St. Barths. “I’m a wife!!! (A real one.) It still feels like a dream I can’t even put into words,” she told Us after the ceremony. “[It was] perfect for us! Truly everything we wanted. Just him and I. … We look forward to celebrating with our friends and family in 2022.”

Alexia previously gushed about her and Todd’s connection and how it differed from her past romances.

“After the two marriages that I’ve had, you know, I was super jaded. I’d literally been married to two guys that had been liars. But when I met Todd around five years ago, I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust,” Alexia said in a December 2021 episode of RHOM. “I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves [my son Frankie].”