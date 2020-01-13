Back on Bravo! Alexis Bellino is showing off her new love, Andy Bohn, during the Monday, January 13, episode of Below Deck.

“Everyone needs to get divorced,” the 42-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum declares in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peak of the upcoming episode after telling Bohn that she loves him.

The pair, who were first linked publicly in February 2019, pack on the PDA during their time on Valor — much to Kate Chastain’s dismay.

“She just got divorced and I don’t know if she’s trying to prove it to her ex or her friends that she’s doing fine,” the 36-year-old chief stew says in the clip. “But you can be doing fine without having a tongue down your throat.”

Alexis and Bohn are onboard on the yacht to commemorate her divorce from Jim Bellino being finalized. The former couple, who share 13-year-old old son James and 12-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna, split in June 2018.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” the duo said in a statement to Us at the time. “We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce.”

While Alexis told Us in November that her coparenting relationship with Jim is “still a little bit rocky,” she gushed about Bohn.

“He’s actually my best friend, before anything else,” she told Us, revealing she could see herself walking down the aisle again. “We can’t wait to talk to each other [every day]. We never run out of things to talk about. We can just sit and talk for hours, and I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Alexis starred on RHOC for three seasons from 2009 to 2013. She made a cameo during season 14 in 2019.

Below Deck airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.