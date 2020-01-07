The love boat! It appears as though Alexis Bellino and her boyfriend, Andy Bohn, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other while filming an upcoming episode of Below Deck.

Bravo released the first footage of the 42-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum onboard the yacht on Tuesday, January 7.

“Orange County Housewife Alexis is celebrating her recent divorce,” Captain Lee tells the Valor crew in the teaser for the Monday, January 13, episode of the Bravo series.

After several clips of Bellino and Bohn making out are shown, Kate Chastain declares, “Ew, she is doing fine.”

The reality TV personality and ex-husband Jim Bellino called it quits after 13 years of marriage in June 2018. They finalized their divorce that August.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” the duo said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce.”

Alexis and Jim, 57, who appeared on RHOC for three season from 2009 to 2013, share 13-year-old old son James and 12-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna. The former Bravo star made her relationship with Bohn public in February 2019.

“He’s actually my best friend, before anything else,” Alexis gushed to Us in October, noting that she can see herself marrying Bohn. “We can’t wait to talk to each other [every day]. We never run out of things to talk about. We can just sit and talk for hours, and I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

In November, Alexis admitted to Us that her coparenting relationship with Jim is “still a little bit rocky.”

“It was very, very unhealthy when the divorce first happened. We were both really broken,” Alexis explained, revealing that Jim had a new girlfriend shortly after their split. “[She] was causing some issues between us. Now that she’s out of the picture, things are a lot better. And we’re really worked on just trying to be good friends and be healthy for the kids.”

Below Deck airs on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.