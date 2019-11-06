



Alexis Bellino made a guest appearance on season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the reality TV personality may never hold an orange again.

“I was offered and I said no. I was offered a main role or a ‘friend’ role [for season 14],” Alexis revealed exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast on Wednesday, November 6. “I don’t know if they’re going to call again or not, but I honestly just don’t want the drama again in my life. It’s kind of toxic for me.”

Alexis, who was a full-time cast member on the Bravo hit from season 5 to season 8, added that she is good friends with currently cast members Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd.

“They both are begging me. They’re like, ‘Please come back.’ I just think I’ve turned that chapter,” Alexis said, noting that the series wouldn’t be great for her relationship with her boyfriend, Andy Bohn, whom she calls Drew.

“Drew is going to be in my life for good,” she explained. “I don’t want to bring that into our relationship.”

(A source close to production, however, tells Us that there are no plans to bring back Alexis. “She was asked to do a cameo and film one or two things with her friend Emily, but not in any full-time capacity,” the source said.)

While Alexis is currently appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition with her mother, Penelope, she told Us that she was initially offered the series with her now ex-husband, Jim Bellino.

“I was willing to go, Jim was not,” Alexis, who revealed she is “emotionally heightened” during the season of the WEtv show, told Us. “It takes two to tango. … In hindsight, Jim and I should have gone.”

Alexis and Jim, who share son James, 13, and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna, 11, finalized their divorce in August 2018. The former couple are still working on their coparenting relationship.

“It’s still a little bit rocky, here and there. … It was very, very unhealthy when the divorce first happened. We were both really broken,” Alexis explained, noting that Jim had a new girlfriend shortly after their split. “[She] was causing some issues between us. Now that she’s out of the picture, things are a lot better. And we’re really worked on just trying to be good friends and be healthy for the kids.”

For more from Alexis — including how Jim feels about her boyfriend — listen and subscribe to Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast on iTunes or Simplecast.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs on WEtv Friday, October 11, at 10 p.m. ET.