



Ready to take the next step? Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino admitted that she can see herself saying “I do” to her boyfriend, Andy Bohn.

“Yes! I’m just gonna say yes! He changed my world,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premiere at Skybar at Mondrian in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 10.

“He’s actually my best friend, before anything else,” Bellino, 42, continued. “We can’t wait to talk to each other [every day]. We never run out of things to talk about. We can just sit and talk for hours, and I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition star also noted that the couple “have fun and laugh in every single thing” and will do “everything” on their dates together, including “hike, eat muffins, eat steaks [and] take the kids to anything they want to do.”

Bellino went public with her romance with Bohn on Super Bowl Sunday in February. “RAMS Fam here @acbohn #loveisintheair #myforever,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram pic of the couple posing together in Los Angeles Rams gear. “Positive Vibes only, no negative comments please.”

Alexis was previously married to Jim Bellino before they announced their separation in June 2018 after 13 years of marriage. They are the parents of son James, 13, and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna, 11.

Alexis was granted $16,000 a month in spousal support and $6,000 a month in child support as a part of their divorce settlement, according to legal documents obtained by Us in August.

In a recent episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, Alexis spoke candidly about her divorce from Jim. “My parents divorced and now I’m divorced,” she said. “I just seem to be following in their footsteps and it’s not necessarily something I wanted to do.”

Happily, Alexis’ relationship with Bohn is in a good place. Speaking to Us on Thursday, she revealed how they have blended their families as their relationship has progressed.

“We have the Brady Bunch crew, we do!” she said at the time. “It’s been amazing but also laughs and fights and tears and we love it. It’s real! We do everything together.”

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman

