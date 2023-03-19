Alicia Silverstone would be happy to reunite with Brendan Fraser for a Blast From the Past sequel — but they had private reunions right after his Oscar win.

“I’d be happy to do anything with Brendan … I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar,” the Clueless star, 46, said at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, which was attended by Us Weekly, on Sunday, March 19. “He’s so cute and so sweet.”

Fraser, 54, won the Best Actor trophy at the Oscars on March 12. The Whale star hit the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty with his award. Silverstone also attended the event, walking the carpet with designer Christian Siriano.

“He talked in his speech about how we all go through these really hard times,” Silverstone added while at 90s Con. “Everybody has to grow and it’s part of life [that] you struggle. And look what happened to him. So it was really nice. So yes, I’m happy to do that [sequel].”

During the ceremony, Fraser was emotional as he took the stage at the Dolby Theater in Beverly Hills, California. “I started in this business 30 years ago, and things didn’t come easy to me, but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped,” he said in his acceptance speech. “And, I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement because it couldn’t be done without my cast. It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition at the bottom of the ocean, and the air on the line to the surface is on a launch being watched over by some people in my life, like my sons, Holden and Leland and Griffin.”

Before he was making Academy Award-winning films, Fraser was a staple in 1990s romantic comedies, including Blast From the Past. He portrayed Adam Webber, a man whose parents (played by Christopher Walken and Sissy Spacek) raised him in a Cold War-era fallout shelter after locking themselves in 35 years. When the doors unlock, 35-year-old Adam explores the outside world, falling for Silverstone’s Eve Rustikov. The film, directed by the late Hugh Wilson, earned $40.3 million at the worldwide box office.

While Silverstone was happy to chat about the 1999 flick, she was primarily at 90s Con to discuss her 1995 hit Clueless. She was on a panel with fellow cast members Breckin Meyer, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan as they reminisced about the iconic film and late cast member Brittany Murphy.

“I remember Brittany coming in, and she was so great,” Silverstone said.

Meyer, 48, added: “The [tough part] is, like, we all don’t get to see the incredible work she was gonna do, which sucks.”

With reporting by Stephanie Webber