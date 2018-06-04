As if! Alicia Silverstone has no trouble stepping back into the role of Cher Horowitz in a sneak peek of her Lip Sync Battle appearance.

The 41-year-old actress dons her classic yellow plaid suit from the 1995 film in a preview of the new season. “A lot of things that could go wrong, but I think it’s gonna be OK,” she tells the camera.

Silverstone takes the stage in the clip, lip-syncing to Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy.” The singer famously wore Cher’s yellow suit in her 2014 music video for the hit single. Backup dancers wear similar outfits, with one sporting Dionne’s signature black, white and red plaid suit.

“Modern day Cher! This is amazing,” cohost Chrissy Teigen exclaims.

The American Woman star filmed her Lip Sync Battle appearance in October. Teigen, 32, posted a pic of herself with Silverstone and daughter Luna behind-the-scenes of the taping. “How am I supposed to sleep?” the model tweeted at the time. “I think I’ve asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce.”

Silverstone shared the same photo with the caption: “Happy Halloween! As if! Fun surprises on @spikelsb in the New Year. So lovely meeting you @chrissyteigen and your precious baby!”

The Lip Sync Battle promo also promises exciting appearances from Rachel Lindsay, Ben Higgins, Derek Hough, Nicole Scherzinger, Shania Twain, Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga, Mena Suvari, and more celebs.

Silverstone — who filed for divorce from her estranged husband of 20 years, Chris Jarecki, in May — opened up to Us Weekly on Thursday, May 31, about parenting her 7-year-old son, Bear: “The whole idea is that you love and attach to them so much so that they’re free to be and leave. It’s heartbreaking, but you have to.”

“My kid’s so fiercely independent because he is right here all the time,” she explained while pointing to her heart. “He’s so great.”

Lip Sync Battle returns to Paramount Network Thursday, June 14, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

