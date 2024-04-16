All American star Cody Christian says his character’s decision to recruit a controversial player will cause some serious waves within the friend group.

“I think tensions will rise a bit and I think relationships will be tested,” Christian, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing season 6 of the CW series. “Obviously people are going to have very strong feelings about his choice, and if he’s serious about it and willing to stand on it and be behind it, then he’s going to back up his decision and understand where people are coming from and hopefully it doesn’t blow up too much.”

During the Monday, April 15, episode of the football drama, Christian’s character, Asher Adams, found himself in a dilemma as Coastal California’s assistant coach when the team’s quarterback got injured. Left without a player, Asher spends the majority of the episode trying to find someone eligible to take the field for the rest of the season. In the episode’s final moments, he lands on Wade Waters (Christian James), the former QB1 for Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan’s (Michael Evans Behling) Golden Angeles University.

Wade made his first appearance in season 4 of the teen drama, where he caused waves by bullying his freshman teammates and encouraging Jordan to get a NIL deal while flaunting his own. After Oliver Baker (Samantha Logan) ran a story using him as a cautionary tale against NI and getting him ousted from the team, Wade posted a tweet defaming her. He later retaliated further by getting Spencer, Olivia and Jordan’s party swatted by police.

While All American fans are guaranteed to be shocked by Asher recruiting Wade to Coastal California — also the on-field rival team of GAU — Christian told Us that the decision was not made in haste and only highlights Asher’s growth over the past few seasons.

“I think this is a crossroads [for Asher] because old Asher moved very selfishly and in a way that if it benefited him, no matter who was in the crossfire, he kind of pulled the trigger and did it,” he explained. “Now, [in season 6], Asher, is this more developed, more mature [person who] is more aware of the crossroads and is more aware of those that’ll be impacted.”

Christian noted that the decision to recruit Wade “wasn’t easy at all” for Asher, but also “necessary” in proving himself as a “viable asset” for the coaching staff. “As an assistant coach — keep in mind he has a position that’s technically made up on the team, added the good graces of Mr. Montez — so he’s doing anything and everything to show that he’s beyond capable and to prove why he’s there.”

Giving Wade a second shot also has a personal aspect for Asher, who was introduced as an antagonist in season 1 before evolving into a beloved member of the show’s friend group.

“Look at how many mistakes were made and the development of Asher in the course of his football era, and how many times somebody like a Billy Baker or even a Mrs. Montez at the time was there for him, saw through what was being presented and gave this kid a real shot at coming back as long as he showed up,” he argued. “And I think as a coach, Asher recognizes that within Wade and is making this decision with fingers crossed and hoping that what he’s thinking and feeling is correct.”

Christian told Us that Asher will approach the situation “delicately” and from a much different angle than an earlier version of Asher ever would.

“I think younger Asher would’ve just bull rushed into a decision, whereas we see a more mature one weighing the consequences, but also having to prioritize himself and his career, his future,” he said. “So I would say the approach is delicate. He’s definitely aware of everybody that it’ll affect.”

Asher’s understanding and mature approach, however, can only go so far — and might not be enough considering Wade’s past. “Even as delicate as he can approach it, Wade did some pretty terrible things,” Christian admitted. “So I think winning people over on this decision will prove to be a difficult one.”

That doesn’t mean that all hope is lost for The Vortex. Christian noted that the gang has been through quite a bit over the past six years — even helping Asher and his girlfriend, Jaymee (Miya Horcher), raise their son AJ — and that is the kind of bond that isn’t easily destroyed.

“It’s a very real-life situation and human beings were affected. But I think the journey that our Vortex has taken is pretty unbreakable at this point,” he assured Us. “So I don’t know if [Wade will] cause collateral damage, so to speak.”

All American airs on The CW Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.