Ally Brooke is taking back her comments alluding to a possible Fifth Harmony reunion.

“We may be working on something,” Brooke, 30, shared while appearing on the Tuesday, October 3, episode of E! News after the singer was asked about her relationship with her former Fifth Harmony bandmates.

Brooke went on to say that she would “100 percent” get back together with Fifth Harmony, teasing that a resurgence might be happening “sooner than we’d think.”

Fifth Harmony was formed in 2012 during season 2 of The X Factor U.S and released music until 2018. Along with Brooke, the group consisted of Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui.

Since their split, fans have been hoping for the “Work from Home” musicians to get back together — and possibly make new music. So, when Brooke teased on Tuesday that something was in the works, the internet was quick to speculate that there was a Fifth Harmony reunion in progress.

“I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony,” Brooke shared via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 4, clarifying her comments. “Reunion has many meanings and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way.”

Cabello, now 26, was the first to take the jump and leave Fifth Harmony in December 2016.

“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the group announced in a statement at the time.

The remaining members released one final album — and threw some shade at Cabello along the way — before announcing an indefinite hiatus in March 2018.

“We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” the group wrote in a statement at the time. “After six years gong hard, nonstop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

Brooke’s most recent comments aren’t the first time she sparked reunion rumors since the group disbanded. She said “anything is possible,” when asked about Fifth Harmony getting back together in 2019.

“I know everyone right now is just completely in their own world and like, doing so many different things,” she told HollywoodLife at the time. “I totally figured that it’s a possibility and I think that would be really cool.”