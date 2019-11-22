



“James was so wonderful. He’s like, ‘Girl, you shine and go enjoy this and go shine.’ So I took that with me, but you know I did work so hard to get here and it’s not been easy and I’m very, very thankful to be in the finale,” she shared with Us Weekly exclusively at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on Thursday, November 21. “I hoped I would be and the fact that I’m in the finale is unbelievable! It’s bittersweet because I’m going to miss everyone so much but at the same time, I’m taking every minute in now that I know that it’s coming to an end.”

The “Higher” singer also noted that she’s been “texting back and forth” with the Dawson’s Creek alum since his elimination. “He’s just the sweetest. He’s such an encourager and an amazing human being. He’s just a remarkable man.”

After his elimination, the Pose star opened up on Instagram about his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and her extremely difficult week.

“Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being,” he wrote on Monday. “Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words…” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe