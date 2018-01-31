Ever wondered what it would be like if Cardi B replaced the voice of your Amazon Alexa? Look no further that the company’s new Super Bowl commercial.

The “Finesse” rapper, along with Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins, take over for Alexa after she “lost her voice” in the ad that dropped on Wednesday, January 31, days before Super Bowl LII.

“Pathetic! You’re 32 years of age and you don’t know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich. Its name is the recipe, you dumb f—k!” Ramsay yells at one user who asks Alexa for a grilled cheese recipe.

When Cardi B is asked by a teenager how far away Mars is, she claps back, “Well how am I supposed to know I’ve never been here! This guy wanna go to Mars. For what? There’s not even oxygen there.” Later on in the commercial, someone asks their Alexa to play country music, and the Grammy nominee sings her hit “Bodak Yellow” on repeat.

Meanwhile, Wilson performs her Alexa duties from the bathtub. “Now sitting the mood. You’re in the bush and you’re just so dirty and so sweaty because it’s hot in that bush,” the Pitch Perfect actress says, making things awkward for one man’s dinner party.

Finally, Hopkins makes a surprise cameo at the end of the ad when a young woman asks Alexa “to call Brandon.”

“I’m afraid Brandon is a little tied up, but do let me know there’s anything I can help you with, Jessica,” the Westworld star replies, while lounging in a beach chair, feeding peacocks.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, which airs on NBC on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

