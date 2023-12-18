Love your sisters, love yourself … and love Ryan Reynolds? Amber Tamblyn just made Blake Lively’s husband’s wish of joining the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants come true.

“Ryan has always wanted to be the honorary 5th sister and today we shall let him,” Tamblyn, 40, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 18, sharing Reynolds’ post about the recent Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion. (Tamblyn, Lively, 36, and Alexis Bledel supported America Ferrera at a Barbie screening and Q&A hosted by SAG-AFTRA on Friday, December 15, in New York City.)

Reynolds’ IG Story read: “Sisterhood powers activate. One of the most beautiful performances this year: @americaferrera in @barbiethemovie.”

Ferrera, 39, reacted to Reynold’s post, writing, “😘 @vancityreynolds (But you still can’t borrow the pants, sorry.)”

Related: 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Stars Sweetest Reunions The bonds of sisterhood! Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn have followed in their Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants characters’ footsteps by creating an everlasting friendship dating back to the original 2005 movie. As the Sisterhood films showed Bridget (Lively), Lena (Bledel), Carmen (Ferrera) and Tibby (Tamblyn), passing a pair of seemingly […]

Tamblyn, Ferrera, Lively and Bledel, 42, have remained close since starring in 2005’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Based on a book series by Ann Brashares, the film follows a group of friends as they take turns sharing a pair of jeans that mysteriously fit them all while spending a summer apart. The film also spawned a 2008 sequel.

The exchange between Reynolds and his wife’s costars began when Lively uploaded several Instagram pics from their NYC reunion while also gushing about Ferrera’s performance in Barbie. “I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera. She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of,” Lively wrote. “I’ve known [America] for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead.”

Ferrera stars as Gloria, a mother who helps Margot Robbie’s Barbie navigate the real world and teaches her the ups and downs of being a modern-day woman, in the Greta Gerwig-directed film “That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is,” Lively said of her friend’s performance. “She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life.”

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Inner Circle: A Complete Guide Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love spending time with their friends and family when they’re not too busy with their own careers. Their friendship with Taylor Swift has made headlines over the years. After Lively met Swift in 2015, the spouses celebrated the 4th of July at Swift’s infamous party in 2016. The pair’s friendship […]

She continued: “I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more … for a lifetime of brilliant work. It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always. Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself.”

Ferrera thanked Lively for her kind words in the post’s comments, writing, “🥹 When your girl gives good hype. I love you forever sis 💕.”

The cast’s latest reunion has left fans hoping to see the group back on screen together. While a third installment in the series (possibly based on the fifth book, Sisterhood Everlasting) is not currently in the works, Lively told Entertainment Tonight in April 2018 that she thinks another sequel “could really happen.” She explained: “I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made.”

That same month, Bledel revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and the cast “just pitched a third movie,” adding, “I hope it comes together. It would be so great.”