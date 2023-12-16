Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn are still closer than ever.

The quartet had a sweet reunion on Friday, December 15, as fans continue to hope for a third film.

“I just need everyone to know I witnessed the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants women reunite in front of my eyes tonight and Blake Lively and I talked about how lazy Santa is,” Josh Horowitz, “Happy Sad Confused” podcast host, shared via X (formerly Twitter). “Now I’m getting tacos from a food truck.”

He was quick to follow up with a photo of the four women, writing “The SISTERHOOD cannot be stopped.”

Lively, (Bridget), Bledel (Lena), Ferrera (Carmen) and Tamblyn (Tibby) have stayed close for nearly two decades. The first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie premiered in 2005, with a sequel hitting theaters in 2008.

“We’re very proud to be friends and if we could do movies together for the rest of our lives, I think we would,” Tamblyn, 40, told Us Weekly in March 2018, about reuniting with the other ladies.

While there’s no official news about a third movie just yet, most of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actresses agree — they want to reunite on screen.

“I think it could really happen,” Lively, 36, told Entertainment Tonight of a third movie in 2018. “I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made.”

That same year, Bledel, 42, even revealed that the women have “pitched a third movie,” sharing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that it would be “so great” if the stars aligned and they could work together again.

As for why it’s taken so long? Tamblyn noted that it’s a “complicated” task getting everyone in the same place at the same time.

“Just the fact that between the four of us, we all have like 870 children, so you know, it’s hard,” she joked on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight in October 2022. (She shares one child with husband David Cross. Lively has welcomed four kids with husband Ryan Reynolds. Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams share two kids. Bledel has one son with ex-husband Vincent Kartheiser.)

Despite their busy schedules, Tamblyn said they’re definitely down to do something in the future.

“I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again,” she added. “I mean, that’s, to me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I’m in.’”