It’s a war between life and death in the new American Horror Story: Apocalypse teaser, and so far, death is winning.

The 45-second clip, released on Monday, August 6, hypes the FX anthology’s eighth season with a series of nightmarish visuals, starting with a closeup of an hourglass with a fetus on one end, connected via umbilical cord to a black heart on the other. The heart bursts into flames and morphs into a nuclear reaction as an atomic bomb decimates a city. As the camera zooms into the devastation, a woman wearing a gas mask melts into black ooze. A taloned finger slices open a fruit, revealing a black scorpion and a white one, the former quickly killing the latter. A flock of bats shatters a pentagram-shaped window. And the hourglass reappears, only with skulls instead of grains of sand.

Apocalypse represents a crossover between the Murder House and Coven seasons of the show, and it marks the American Horror Story return of original cast member Jessica Lange, who departed the hit series after the fourth season. The two-time Oscar winner, 69, will reprise her Murder House role of Constance Langdon in the season’s sixth episode, directed by AHS veteran Sarah Paulson. For her part, Paulson, 43, will portray multiple characters this season, including her Coven role, Cordelia, and her Murder House role, Billie Dean Howard.

Fellow AHS alums Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman are also returning for the upcoming season, and American Crime Story actor Cody Fern is joining the franchise for the first time. The 30-year-old will play Michael Langdon, who’s not just Constance Langdon’s grandson but also the Antichrist himself.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX on Wednesday, September 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

