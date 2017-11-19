Tons of stars filled the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19 for the 2017 American Music Awards. Us Weekly counts down all the best moments the night!

Diana Ross Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Diana Ross, a two-time AMA host and the mother of this year’s host, Traci Ellis Ross, took the stage to perform a medley of her many hits. During her performance, she brought out her entire family, including her grandkids and daughter in-law Ashlee Simpson!

Pink and Kelly Clarkson’s Opening Tribute

Kelly Clarkson and Pink kicked off the 2017 AMAs with their first ever collaboration, covering R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.” They dedicated the heartfelt performance to the first responders who had assisted in the many tragedies the nation had gone through in 2017.

Selena Gomez Returns to TV



In her only television performance of the year, Selena Gomez performed her new song “Wolves” with Marshmallow. The artsy performance featured the singer in a nightgown, appearing to have suffered from a car crash — it was strange, yet beautiful.

Christina Aguilera Honors ‘The Bodyguard’

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard, Christina Aguilera performed a medley of songs from the classic film to honor Whitney Houston. She sang “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You” and “I’m Every Woman.”

Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz = Goals

During nearly every performance, the cameras cut to This Is Us costars Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, who couldn’t stop laughing, singing along and dancing through the entire show!

Pink Soars Over L.A.

If anyone can literally sing from the side of a building, it’s Pink. After opening the show with Clarkson, she performed “Beautiful Trauma” while scaling the JW Marriott Hotel, leaving viewers in shock.

Linkin Park Dedicates AMA to Chester Bennington

Linkin Park surprised fans by appearing at the AMAs to accept the award for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist, only four months after the death of their frontman Chester Bennington.

Kelly Clarkson

The American Idol winner took the stage for the second time later on in the show to sing multiple songs. She brought back her 2003 song “Miss Independent,” which happened to be very timely today, then performed her new hit, “Love So Soft.”

