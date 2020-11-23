Back in action! Katy Perry performed at her first awards show since welcoming daughter Daisy in August with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol judge, 36, took the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 22, to deliver a moving rendition of “Only Love” from her sixth studio album, Smile. Darius Rucker joined her for the stripped-down performance, with Perry dressed down in an oversize denim jacket and jeans. Before the show, Perry posted a throwback photo of herself with her dad and wrote, “tonight’s @amas performance is for my father ♥️.”

Perry was just one of the A-list artists tapped to perform at the AMAs this year. Other acts included Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and BTS. Taraji P. Henson, meanwhile, hosted the 48th annual ceremony live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Teenage Dream” singer and Bloom, 43, announced the arrival of their little girl on August 26, saying in a statement to UNICEF, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also the father of 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

While Perry called motherhood a “full-time job” in September, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Grammy nominee would not be “putting her career on the back burner” to raise Daisy.

“There are already discussions about upcoming projects and work,” the insider said at the time. “Katy and Orlando do have help with the baby, but Katy insists on handling almost all of the baby needs.”

Returning to American Idol was one of the first items on Perry’s post-baby to-do list. She began filming season 19 in October with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and it is set to premiere on ABC on February 14, 2021.

“It’s amazing. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams,” the California native told Entertainment Tonight days after getting back on set amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it’s hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”