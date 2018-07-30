Cat-astic! The Savitsky Cats blew the America’s Got Talent judges away in May. Now, they’re back with a new set of tricks to wow Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel once more.

In an exclusive clip from the Tuesday, July 31, episode of AGT, the talented felines show off their skills as Cowell warns their mother/daughter trainer duo that they are cutting the pool of contenders from 18 down to seven.

“This time we bring new tricks and new cats that had never performed before,” the younger trainer tells Cowell.

From there, a cat proceeds to walk on its two back legs as it drapes its front legs over a broom for balance. A second feline strolls on two legs behind the first while holding on to the other’s back.

And that’s not all: One furry friend walks backward on two legs without losing its footing as another hops along behind its trainer on two legs.

The cat brigade originally impressed viewers and judges with its audition in May. Though the panel of judges was skeptical, the cats won them over by bounding over each other’s backs, jumping through hoops, dropping from startling heights and rolling cylinders with their paws.

The Savitsky Cats will win $1 million and a headlining gig in Vegas if they can best their opponents.

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!