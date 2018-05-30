Cats can do anything! A group of felines on America’s Got Talent proved just that, wowing viewers with an outstanding acrobatics routine.

The judges were skeptical about the cats’ skills when they appeared on stage during the Tuesday, May 29, episode of AGT. When a mother-daughter duo introduced their routine to Simon Cowell and told him that they train 10 cats, he jokingly responded, “Why?”

“Yep, they do what they want, those cats,” Heidi Klum chimed in.

The panel got a bit impatient waiting for the cats to get with the program, but when the animals did, the crowd went wild. The furry pets jumped through hoops, rolled cylinders with their paws, and jumped over one another’s backs as the judges looked on in amazement.

One cat made its way across a barre pole upside down while another shimmied using only its front legs to hold on.

A very talented black cat at first refused to participate in one of the act’s final tricks. “Nope, doesn’t want to do it,” judge Mel B laughed.

Host Tyra Banks added: “Cats are like, ‘When I feel like it.’” But with a little encouragement (including a standing ovation from the audience), the feline pulled it off.

Then, another subbed in to climb a wooden pole feet into the air and daringly jump off once he reached the top, boldly landing on a pillow below.

The audition obviously made its mark. The cats moved on to the next round and are in the running to win $1 million and a Vegas headlining gig.

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

