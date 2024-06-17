Andrew Rannells said he’s “very sad” to drop out of Broadway’s Tammy Faye production due to contract disputes.

“I’m actually not doing Tammy Faye anymore, I’m very sad to say,” Rannells, 45, told CBS at the 2024 Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 16, which was shared by the outlet via Instagram. “You know, I was very excited.”

He added, “I’m a huge fan of the show and, unfortunately, we got into a situation where we couldn’t quite find terms that made everyone happy, which is really disappointing, which is why normally they don’t announce an actor before the contract. I mean, I’m not a professional, but I thought that was odd.”

In March, Rannells was announced to be playing Jim Bakker in Tammy Faye following his performance in the show’s 2022 London premiere. Katie Brayben, who also appeared in the London production, was confirmed to be returning as Tammy Faye Bakker in the musical composed by Elton John.

Brayben earned her second Olivier Award for her work on the show, which earned Rannells his first Olivier nod. There are no other casting changes reported.

Previews are scheduled to start on October 19 at the newly reopened Palace Theatre — which recently underwent a $2.5 billion renovation — with the official opening set for November 14. Rupert Goold is slated to direct the musical, featuring a book by James Graham and lyrics by Jake Shears.

Set in the 1970s, Tammy Faye is a complex evangelist story for the ages. The country falls in love with Tammy Faye Bakker — the charismatic wife of pastor Jim Bakker — during a new cable programming show. As Tammy shines on screen, jealous rivals — threatened by her commitment to leading with love — scheme behind the scenes.

“The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope … and stole the country’s heart,” a log line reads on the official website.

Before his exit from Tammy Faye, Rannells received Tony nominations for his roles in Falsettos and The Book of Mormon. His other Broadway credits include Hamilton, Hairspray, and most recently, Gutenberg! The Musical, which was nominated for Best Revival of a Musical at Sunday’s Tonys.

The actor has also made his mark in television, starring as Blair Pfaff on Showtime’s Black Monday. The show premiered in January 2019. That April, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered in March 2020.

As a voice actor, he’s worked on Netflix’s Big Mouth and Amazon’s Invincible.