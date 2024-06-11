Andy Cohen answered the one big question fans had regarding his New York magazine profile — the identity of that anonymous New York City Housewife.

“I know exactly [who it is]. It’s Carole Radziwill, no question,” Cohen, 55, claimed during the Monday, June 10, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “It’s the one mean quote in there, and it’s the only anonymous quote.”

Cohen went on to say there are “18 reasons” why he is certain Radziwill, 60, made the anonymous comment.

“It’s not even a question that it’s Carole,” he continued. “But it was so weird. I was, like, Carole has said a lot of unkind things about me that she has tweeted and been quoted about. So, I was like, why are you going off the record here?”

The Bravo boss was profiled in a New York magazine article, which was published on June 3, and “one former New York Housewife” who remained anonymous slammed the changes of The Real Housewives of New York City throughout her tenure. (Radziwill was a RHONY cast member for six seasons, from 2011 to 2018.)

“The show went from silly humor about middle-aged women getting drunk and being delusional about their status and having funny, petty arguments, to Housewives investigating and doing opposition research and making up false story lines and leaking stories on each other and trying to get one another fired,” the anonymous Bravo alum claimed in the article.

The former RHONY star referenced the 2019 video from Cohen’s baby shower where former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna instructed all the Housewives to dance like their “f–king lives depend on it” on various tables at the party.

“I just thought it was such a cringe moment,” the RHONY star explained to New York magazine. “Because that’s the dynamic. Everyone just dances for Andy Cohen.”

On Monday, Cohen thought it was “weird” that the former Housewife opted to stay anonymous.

“I didn’t understand. Why not just put your name to it?” he wondered on Radio Andy. “That was so weird. Yeah, it was definitely Radzi, without question.”

While reading the profile, Cohen said he was “waiting” for the article to name Radziwill.

“I’m like, ‘Said a former New York Housewife who was fired’ or something. I’m like, uh huh,” he continued. “And also, we haven’t really fired that many New York Housewives. It’s very obvious.

Cohen concluded: “Anyway, thanks for the quote, Radz! I’ll run into you soon, we have a lot to catch up on.”

Cohen and Radziwill have an interesting dynamic, as they ran in similar NYC circles before she joined RHONY. Cohen reflected on having to draw a line with Radziwill to keep things fair with the other Bravo stars, citing cutting her from his holiday party list as an example.