In a not-so-surprising turn of events, Kelly Dodd isn’t a fan of season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County — and she’s letting Andy Cohen know.

The former Bravo personality, 46, took to Twitter on Monday, December 27, to share a recent ratings report. The December 22 episode of RHOC was watched by 822,000 viewers in real-time.

“Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ??” Dodd wrote alongside a GIF of herself. “We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ???”

Hours later, the 53-year-old producer replied.

“Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC,” Cohen tweeted on Tuesday, December 28. “Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.”

Dodd was a full-time cast member on RHOC for five seasons before her contract wasn’t renewed for season 16 earlier this year. The decision came after she made headlines for controversial opinions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was blindsided,” she said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in June. “You want somebody to love to hate you, or you want people to really love you, but I have a million followers and they are diehard, like, fans, and they love me. And then I have, then I have this little group of people that are the cancel culture that hate me. And so they’re the loud ones. They’re the, actually the ones that can’t afford to. The woke, broke people. They love to hate me.”

After the exits of Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, Bravo brought back Heather Dubrow, who made it clear in the past that she had no interest in filming the show again with Dodd after their season 11 drama. The season 16 cast also includes Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and newcomers Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong.

“I was actually relieved because for a minute I was like, ‘Oh, they fired half the cast, oh my gosh, it’s so much pressure now.’ And then, you know, to hear, Heather’s back. I was like, ‘Oh, this is way better,’” Kirschenheiter told Us Weekly earlier this month. “So, I felt really good about it. I was excited to meet her. I was excited to meet fancy pants and get to know her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.