Andy Cohen is OK with Mauricio Umansky finally addressing his feud with brother-in-law Rick Hilton on Buying Beverly Hills — and not The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’m seeing online a lot of people saying that I or Bravo should be pissed about Mauricio revealing stuff on Netflix on his show, but I would say a lot of what he’s revealing is his story to tell,” Cohen, 55, said on the Wednesday, March 13, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, noting that what Kyle Richards shares on RHOBH is “her side of the story.”

“So, people think, ‘Oh, Bravo should be furious. Why is he saying this on his show?’ Well, it’s his show on Netflix,” Cohen said, referring to Buying Beverly Hills, which launches season 2 later this month.

While he “can’t speak” for Richards, 55, “on any level,” Cohen said his “gut is that there was probably so far she wanted to go on her show because she didn’t want to further complicate an already complicated relationship with her sister.”

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

Cohen also teased that he spoke with Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton (who is married to Rick) regarding their version of events during the RHOBH reunion, which airs its final part on Wednesday.

“I did take the opportunity tonight as we were discussing what happened with Mauricio and Kyle’s marriage to also find out from Kathy and Kyle from their perspective what happened with the split between Mauricio and Rick Hilton, so you don’t have to wait for the Netflix show to get their answer,” Cohen said. “You can see that tonight on Bravo.”

The family tenison was previously only hinted at on past seasons of RHOBH.

Meanwhile, in a clip from the upcoming season of the Netflix show, Umansky, 53 unveiled what led to his past falling out with Rick, 68. After looking to become a full partner with stake at the Hilton real estate agency, he explained he was “basically” told no by Rick.

“Then I went home and I talked to Kyle. I go, ‘This is really going to cause a lot of stress between you and your sister and your family. And I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable,’” he said. “She was 100 percent supportive.”

Umansky ultimately departed from Hilton and Hyland, and went on to start his own brokerage, The Agency, which is now the subject of Buying Beverly Hills.

Related: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Kathy Hilton kept her distance from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until season 11, but that didn’t mean her rocky relationship with Kyle Richards wasn’t a topic of discussion on the Bravo series. When RHOBH premiered in 2010, Kyle was joined by sister Kim Richards — and by the end of the season, the […]

“I think Hilton and Hyland is an amazing company and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them,” Umansky said in a confessional. “And I am Rick’s brother-in-law. But unfortunately it got sour because it really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her.”

He continued, “But she understood that what was done to me was wrong, and she stood by me, and at the end of the day, I needed that.”

After Umansky’s claims were brought into the spotlight, Paris Hilton slammed him for rehashing the drama on his show.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press,” Hilton, 43, commented on the Queen of Bravo’s Instagram account on Wednesday. “Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.”