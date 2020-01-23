Life lessons. Angelina Jolie’s new project is focused on teaching kids how to spot fake news while watching TV.

The Maleficent actress, 44, teamed up with BBC to executive produce a new series, BBC My World, catered toward educating kids on international issues and deciphering the news, Variety reported on Thursday, January 23.

“As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other,” Jolie said in a statement on Thursday. “I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”

The new program will engage children over the age of 13 and help them to navigate news content aimed at adults — repurposing the stories and topics for their age group and level of understanding.

“There’s a gap in provision for young people who want to understand how the news is made and the values that stand behind it,” Jamie Angus, director of BBC World Service Group, said in a statement on Thursday. “They need the tools to distinguish the real from the false online, and the skills to think critically about information, wherever they encounter it.”

Angus added: “Nurturing these abilities is the aim of My World, and they’re crucial for today’s young people, not just for personal development but the future health of global democracy. The BBC World Service is uniquely placed to provide a truly global perspective on the biggest stories and themes of the day.”

The upcoming series will be a weekly half-hour program broadcast via BBC World News on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. It will be shared on BBC’s 42 different language services and be available on YouTube as well.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star‘s latest venture helps to cement how much her kids influence her life. Jolie, who has produced many of her film projects in the last decade, has always put her children first.

After the Los Angeles native and ex-husband Brad Pitt called it quits in September 2016, Jolie opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about relearning herself with the help of her brood.

“My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it,” the By the Sea actress told the publication in its December/January cover story published in November 2019. “They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength.”

She added: “As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us.”

Jolie shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, with Pitt, 56.