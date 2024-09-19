Angelina Pivarnick nearly hit her breaking point during Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7.

“I almost quit actually,” Angelina, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 18, noting that she had a revelation “two weeks ago.”

“I actually called them and said, ‘I don’t think I can do this’ because I know people are mad at me,” she continued. “I don’t want to keep walking into lions, dens, cages, whatever you call it. I want happiness in my life. And no matter what, I don’t feel like anyone sees things from my eyes and my perspective of stuff.”

Angelina told Us that she does not want to place blame on a “specific person.”

“I’m just saying, in general, I need some people to give me some grace. Let me live, stop trying to always judge me. I am who I am,” she told Us. “These people have known me for 15 years and I think that’s also what hurts the most. You got to accept somebody for who they are after a while.”

Angelina was a cast member on the first two seasons of MTV’s Jersey Shore, quitting each time. She later returned to her roots during the network’s Family Vacation spinoff in 2018. Angelina stars alongside fellow OGs Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

While speaking with Us, Angelina claimed that her costars have not been able to accept who she is as an individual.

“If I’m a f—up, then help me and let me learn on my own also because taking accountability for my s—. I’ve said sorry for things a lot of times where I didn’t need to and it was really other people doing things,” she said on Wednesday. “But I’ve taken the higher road and it’s very hard because they don’t see it from my eyes. And you know what people could be like, ‘Oh, we don’t f—ing like her and we can’t wait until she gets off the show.’ And I see all those comments too and that also hurts because I am part of the show whether nobody wants to give me credit or not.”

Angelina added, “I’ve been there since day one. I got casted on the show in the beginning — just like the rest of them. I decided to leave. I never got fired. I decided to take a step back two times [and] I came back.”

Angelina ultimately refused to leave Family Vacation since she has already “given my blood, sweat and tears” to the show.

“I’ve been the most authentic I could be. Even though people are like, ‘You’re lying.’ I know I’m not lying. I have been nothing but authentic and real,” Angelina explained on Wednesday. “I didn’t have to talk about the DNA test [I did to discover my biological parents’ identities]. I brought it to the show. I think a lot of people are going through this and sure enough, a lot of people are.”

She also concurred that there are also “happy moments” with her Jersey Shore castmates, in addition to the difficult scenes.

“There’s a lot of s—, but there’s a lot of fun too,” Angelina quipped. “That’s another thing too. I’m like, ‘F—, why can it always be like this? The fun Angelina [and] the happy Angelina is hilarious.’ I want to get back to that.”

Despite the amusing moments, Angelina doesn’t plan to rewatch the episodes.

“No offense to obviously anybody — none of the roommates, nobody like that — it’s just when you go through really tough moments in your life and real tough things, you don’t want to watch that back,” she said, explaining that she feels like she “lost” herself. “Even my best friend’s over here and she’s even like, ‘I miss the old Ang.’ I miss the girl that used to be, I don’t go out anymore. I used to be [the] life of the party [and] girl always out. Not like I need to [because I’m] almost in my 40s. But I see the change in me and it’s a very big change.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi