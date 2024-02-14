Going to the Jersey Shore is an experience like no other — and it doesn’t take much to feel like you’re part of the MTV cast.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly shows fans how to live it up in New Jersey and party like a Jersey Shore star. No, you don’t have to go to the gym, tan or do laundry before traveling.

First up: the OG house from the reality show. While Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino no longer stay at the Ocean Terrace abode, it is available to rent out.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom summer share house can sleep up to 12 people and costs $3,5000 per night. It is the perfect place to take a photo with your squad before heading out of a rowdy night on the shore.

Before your crew gets ready to fist pump throughout the seaside town, Us recommends shopping at The Shore Store. The location famously employed several of the reality stars during the show’s early seasons and is now the go-to spot for Pauly D’s Dirty Couture line of clothing.

Related: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast: Then and Now MTV shook up reality TV — and introduced fans to the GTL lifestyle (a.k.a. gym, tan, laundry) — in 2009 with the premiere of Jersey Shore. The series quickly made household names out of stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” […]

While the cast’s go-to nightclub Karma was demolished in December 2023, there are plenty of hotspots that still exist. Beachcomber Bar and Grill, which is located close to the share house, is still open and ready for any, and all, party animals.

Sure, this is the same place that Snooki got punched by a customer during season 1, but that is not a regular occurrence. In fact, the restaurant is actually known for its live music, rooftop patio views and signature sushi rolls.

Hooks Bar and Grill is another show staple that fans should hit up while in town. The coastal and casual menu features the perfect hangover cure necessities, including buffalo chicken sliders and lobster mac and cheese.

Watch the exclusive video above for more Jersey Shore cast-approved hot spots in New Jersey. Check back next week for an all-new episode of “VIP Scene.”