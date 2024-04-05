Anna Paquin Having a Good Day After Walking Red Carpet With Cane

Anna Paquin shared a subtle update on her health after walking the red carpet of her new film, A Bit of Light, with a cane.

“I’m having a good day, today. Thank you for asking,” Paquin, 41, shared on the Friday, April 5, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, during which she sat with her cane by her side. Though she didn’t dive into detail about her health status, the actress noted that she will “probably talk about that at some point.”

Paquin used a cane while attending the New York City premiere of A Bit of Light on Wednesday, April 3. The cane matched her black monochrome outfit as she sported a sparkly, long-sleeved mini dress with black tights and boots.

“It hasn’t been easy,” she told People of her undisclosed health condition at the event. The outlet also reported that Paquin is likely to make a full recovery.

Related: Anna Paquin and Husband Stephen Moyer's Relationship Timeline From onscreen costars to real-life lovers, Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer’s relationship has been going strong for years. The pair met on the set of HBO’s True Blood, which aired from 2008 to 2014. Paquin and Moyer played Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton, respectively. While the couple got together months after filming began, they kept […]

Paquin posed on the premiere red carpet with her husband, Stephen Moyer, who directed the film. “He’s got my back, and I’ve got his,” she gushed on Today.

The pair met playing love interests on HBO’s True Blood, which aired from 2008 to 2014, and went on to wed in 2010. They welcomed twins, daughter Poppy and son Charlie, two years later.

“We’re extremely lucky,” Paquin told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager of working with Moyer, 54. “We met doing the thing we love. We met on what was, kind of, objectively, a dream gig. … We got to know each other in our natural habitat.”

A Bit of Light is not the first time Moyer has worked with Paquin from behind the camera, having previously directed her in a handful of True Blood episodes as well as the film The Parting Glass and the TV series Flack.

“A Bit of Light is, basically, the story of a woman who is recently sober, forced to move back in with her dad,” Paquin said of the film. “She has no longer got full access to her children, and she is living the sad and shameful existence of someone who knows that they had everything and ruined it and thinks she deserves all the bad things that are coming to her until she meets, what you can see is an objectively fabulous, but really odd kid. And he just won’t go away.”

As for the lesson she hopes people will take away from the movie, Paquin stated, “You are not your mistakes.”

Related: 'True Blood' Cast: Where Are They Now? I wanna do bad things with you! True Blood hooked fans in with its dark depiction of vampire life in Bon Temps, Louisiana, in 2008, and its pull is still felt by many of the show’s fans today. From 2008 to 2014, viewers tuned in to see telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) attempt to […]

Moyer opened up about working with his wife earlier this month, exclusively telling Us Weekly that the “perks are easy.” He continued: “There [are] often moments where I’ll look across at her and she’ll just go, ‘I’ll go in again.’ She just knows that there’s something that she wants to recalibrate. And so I have the luxury of knowing that I can leave her to it because [she’s] very good at working out what she wants to change.”

Collaborating on the same project also has its parenting perks. “When we work together, it means the kids get to have both of us there at the same time,” Moyer explained. “It’s great they have both of us and they’re not in some distant sort of Australian village or Toronto snow scape or Vancouver rainstorm or whatever. They’ve got both of us there.”