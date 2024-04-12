Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer recalled an awkward filming moment with Joe Manganiello during a steamy True Blood scene.

“Are we gonna torture Joe again?” Paquin, 41, asked her husband in a TikTok shared by Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 12.

Moyer, 54, agreed that they were “torturing Joe Manganiello at this point” before the couple shared their experience on the set of the HBO drama. Paquin and Moyer starred in the series for seven seasons as Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton, respectively. Manganiello, 47, joined the cast in season 3 as Alcide Herveaux. In addition to acting on the show, Moyer also directed some episodes.

“Alcide and Sookie make love,” Moyer recalled of one scene he directed. “The camera starts on Joe’s enormous back. He was so ripped, it was absurd.”

Moyer explained that due to Manganiello’s size, the camera took a longer time to film the scene because it had more distance it needed to cover.

“It became so technical, you know. We still had to make it sexy,” he shared. “In front of our entire crew, I was like, ‘I need you to go for it Joe. I need you to grab the bits.’”

Paquin shared that she “consented repeatedly” while filming with Manganiello, who kept checking in on her.

“He’d say, ‘Babe, is that OK?’ And I was like, ‘Please just do it,’” she quipped to which Moyer laughed.

The actress shared that while some scenes were awkward to film, she did like getting direction from her husband.

“You know the inside and out of every single aspect of a film or TV show,” she said. “And that’s really hot.”

Paquin and Moyer started dating after connecting on the set of True Blood, which ran from 2008 to 2014. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their twin son and daughter two years later. Since True Blood ended, Moyer and Paquin have continued to work together on several projects including their most recent film A Bit of Light.

Last month, Moyer exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Paquin work so well together on screen because “they know each other inside out.”

“There [are] often moments where I’ll look across at her and she’ll just go, ‘I’ll go in again,’” he shared. “She just knows that there’s something that she wants to recalibrate. And so I have the luxury of knowing that I can leave her to it because [she’s] very good at working out what she wants to change.”