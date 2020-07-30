Ready to work the dance floor? Jay Manuel would be open to competing on Dancing With the Stars following its hosting shake-up with Tyra Banks.

Although the former America’s Next Top Model star, 47, has had his ups and downs with his former costar, he’s up for a shot at the Mirrorball trophy.

“I don’t know if they asked me, I love to dance, so I would go on,” Manuel exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 29, while promoting his book, The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown. “If they’d want to have me, sure [I’d do it].”

The author noted that with Banks, 46, at the helm she “is going to bring, you know, a hundred percent of Tyra Banks to the table,” including her fierce strut.

“You’re going to expect the energy and everything that she brings to the table. She’s going to be an amazing host,” he told Us. “And the one thing that we will know is by the end of the season, all of the contestants and the judges will have a fierce runway walk, because she knows how, she’s got that down.”

He added: “Tyra brings her personality and everything to the table. So, I’m curious to see how the show will change and evolve, but I’m sure they’re going to do something kind of bigger and different.”

Manuel had some insight into whether or not his former castmate Miss J. Alexander would make a good DWTS contestant — after Banks told Us exclusively in July that the judge is at the top of her list.

“I think Miss J is, would be an amazing contestant on Dancing With the Stars. He knows how to move, and he’s really good at picking up and mimicking any things,” the makeup artist explained. “I could see him being an amazing contestant.”

Us confirmed on July 14 that original host Tom Bergeron and his cohost since 2014, Erin Andrews, were replaced by Banks ahead of season 29. The announcement came one day after Bergeron, 65, revealed that he was not asked back after hosting the show for 15 years.

The California native told Us on Tuesday, July 28, that she already feels the “pressure” after the exits of Bergeron and Andrews, 42. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats,” Banks said in a statement earlier this month.

Manuel, for his part, has also moved on following his 18 seasons on ANTM. His book, The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown, comes out on Monday, August 3, and takes readers inside a fictional world based on his time on the modeling series.

“It is inspired by my life on America’s Next Top Model and the whole working in the world of the, kind of the crazy reality TV and entertainment industry,” the former fashion correspondent told Us. “It’s meant to be a whole lot of fun. I wrote it in this kind of satirical tone. I wanted it to be a piece of satire, but there is a gravitas to the whole piece.”

He added: “It has Easter eggs baked all throughout that America’s Next Top Model fans will definitely recognize, but you don’t have to be a fan of the show to enjoy the story. So by writing a piece of fiction, it allows a broader audience and a lot more people to enjoy it. If you’re looking for something really fun, you’ll have a lot of fun with this book — but if you do want to dig deeper and look at kind of the psychology behind some of these really complex characters and dig deep, this book is also for you.”

For more information on Manuel’s book, click here.

With reporting by Marc Lupo